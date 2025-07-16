New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Singapore received the highest outward FDI from India in the April-June 2025 quarter at USD 2,217.57 million, data compiled by the RBI showed.

Among other countries in the Top 5 outward FDI destinations were Mauritius, the US, UAE, and the UK, the central bank's Overseas Investment Division data showed.

Indian companies and individuals cumulatively invested (equity and loan combined) USD 1,007.48 million, USD 1,004.35 million, USD 450.47 million, and USD 337.99 million, in these four countries, respectively.

Other major destinations where Indians made outward FDI during the quarter were Germany, IFSC Gift City, the Netherlands, and Oman.

Earlier, on June 26, the RBI said that India has emerged as the top destination in the Global South for greenfield investments in the digital economy.

The report stated that India received a total of USD 114 billion in greenfield investment in digital economy sectors between 2020 and 2024. This is the highest among all countries in the Global South and highlights India's growing role in the global digital economy.RBI stated,

"India ranked 16th globally in FDI inflows and recorded USD 114 billion in greenfield investment in digital economy sectors over the last five years (2020-2024), the highest among all countries in the Global South." the report stated.

The report also highlighted that in April 2025, gross inward FDI stood at USD 8.8 billion, which is a significant rise compared to USD 5.9 billion in March 2025 and USD 7.2 billion in April 2024.

The manufacturing and business services sectors in India were the key contributors, accounting for nearly half of the FDI inflows in April.

As a result of these movements, India recorded net FDI inflows of USD 3.9 billion in April 2025 alone. This figure is more than double the net inflows of April 2024, indicating improved investor confidence and stronger economic engagement.

For the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), the report mentioned that it also continued to show confidence in Indian markets.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) is an investment made by a company or an individual in one country into business interests located in another country. (ANI)

