New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman met the Committee on International Trade Affairs (INTA) from the European Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday, focusing on strengthening India-EU trade and investment relations.

The meeting aimed to deepen cooperation between the two sides and explore new opportunities for mutual economic growth.

According to information shared by the Ministry of Finance on X, during the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance trade partnerships and attract investments to support long-term economic stability.

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman met the Committee on International Trade Affairs #INTA from the European Parliament @Europarl_EN, in New Delhi, today. The discussion with the delegation focused on enhancing India-EU trade and investment ties, with both sides looking forward to deeper and mutually beneficial cooperation," the ministry said.

The meeting also underlined India's efforts to expand its trade relationships beyond traditional partners. As part of this broader economic vision, India and the EU have been working toward closer collaboration in areas such as technology, manufacturing, and sustainable development.

Earlier, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also visited Brussels from 26-28 October and had productive and meaningful engagements with Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security and his team on outstanding issues related to the ongoing India-EU FTA negotiations.

The engagement focused on achieving a "mutually beneficial, balanced and equitable trade agreement, reflecting the depth of political trust and the strategic ties between India and the European Union," and at the same time respecting each other's sensitivities and priorities.

"Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to conclude the India-EU FTA by the end of 2025, following the clear direction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the College of Commissioners' visit to New Delhi in February 2025," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a press release. (ANI)

