New Delhi [India] July 31 (ANI/Digpu): The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs study predicts that five million jobs will be lost before 2020 as artificial intelligence, robotics, nanotechnology, and other socio-economic factors replace the need for human workers.

But at the same time, it also predicts that 2.1 million jobs will be created in the new specialized area such as computing, mathematics, architecture, and engineering.

Also Read | Ganpati Visarjan 2020: BMC Orders People and Mandals in Containment Zones of Mumbai to Immerse Idols in Metallic Tank Inside The Sealed Premises Amid COVID-19.

The new jobs created will require a different set of skills. Therefore, it becomes of the utmost importance to prepare future generations to thrive in the changing landscape.

"In order to leverage the full potential of opportunities created by advanced technology we need a similar revolution in education. ITS Engineering College, Greater Noida is one such place which is focused to develop education 4.0 for students to meet the changing demands of the industry," said Sohil Chadha, Vice Chairman of ITS, The Education Group (1996).

Also Read | Kiara Advani Birthday Special: A Riveting Fashion Arsenal With an Ensemble for Every Mood, She Drips Minimalism and Comfort Chicness at All Times!.

"We strongly believe in combining the futuristic subjects with the traditional ones and imparting a skill-based curriculum crucial to succeed in today's world," he added.

Intense focus on future skills

"We understand that the educational institutes have a very important role to play in this dynamic era and society needs a more robust education system to face the challenge. Along with the strong digital skills, the world economic forum has predicted that the new skills required by education 4.0 will be complex problem-solving, critical thinking, creativity, people management, teamwork and collaboration, emotional intelligence, judgement and decision-making, service orientation, negotiation, and cognitive flexibility. With technology-driven methods of teaching, our faculty (including PhDs from IITs) follows these guidelines to incorporate these skills into the students through new and scientific methods of teaching. The skills related to advance technologies and virtual collaboration are also enriched through project-based learning. We also include expert talks, career counselling, personality development, soft skills training, and major/minor projects that make the students technology & thus employment-ready," said Chadha, who is an engineering graduate from the prestigious Purdue University, USA.

The entrepreneurial hotspot

Striving to inculcate Entrepreneurial thought process, ITS Engineering College guides its students to start their own businesses (startups) when they complete their programs.

"The college has NewGen IEDC, Start-up Cell & Business Incubation Centers in the campus in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology and also with the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises. In fact, ITS recently received funding of Rs 2.87 crores and Rs 44 lakhs from MSME & DST. Once the prototype is ready, the college supports them in getting their patents/intellectual property registered. Also, if the student is looking to start the business for a scalable and marketable idea, the college also provides seed funding. The college supports the entire business activity, including space, power, equipment, and logistic requirements," said Chadha.

Industry ready engineers

For the students who want to join corporates, ITS is bridging the gap between courses and the industry requirements. The students are trained for industry required skills in advanced labs. ITS Engineering College has nine Company Certified Labs, known as, Centres of Excellence (CoE) in our campus where classes and labs are set up.

Industry leaders from Apple iOS, SMC Pneumatics, National Instruments, Rockwell Automation, Software Testing, SYSCOM, Android Apps Development, R Systems, and e-Yantra Embedded Systems and Robotics among others have been invited to the CoEs to share their knowledge.

They also have software testing labs, android application development centre, and even IOS testing labs. These special labs equip the students with the latest skills and technologies.

Aspiring to provide a brighter future

With all these efforts, ITS Engineering College is keen on realizing the vision of the Government of India to increase the number of industry-ready engineers in the country.

The college is constantly striving to play its part in spreading quality technical education across the country. The college operates on ICP (Individual Career Plan), which helps its students have a solid career plan. With NAAC and NBA accreditation, the college envisions becoming a college of choice in the future.

"We are working rigorously on the employability of the students and encourage the start-up culture at the campus. The Corporate Research Centre team invites the best companies for placement and we make sure that the students have multiple job offers before passing out from the college. ITS takes a lot of pride in being one of the very few engineering colleges to have an unbeatable record in placements in core branches such as Mechanical & Civil," penned off Sohil Chadha.

Some of the recruiters at ITS Engineering College are industry leaders such as TCS, Zycus, Reliance, BYJU's, NIIT, Amazon, HCL, Accenture, and many more to boast of. The 2000 plus Alumni circle makes it easy for the students to network and explore more career opportunities. With the futuristic startup policy, the college is making sure that its students become future leaders and successful entrepreneurs.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)