Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 21: SkillCircle, a leader in digital skills training, is pleased to announce the launch of its new campus in Kolkata. This marks SkillCircle's expansion into the eastern part of India and represents an important turning point in the organization's goal of providing advanced digital education to people all over the country. SkillCircle is on a mission of opening 50 campuses in 2025, and this is our 11th campus. This new business is projected to develop into a central location for West Bengal's budding businesses, professionals, and digital marketers.

Located in the cultural hub of India, the new SkillCircle campus is strategically placed to serve students and working professionals from across the region. The Kolkata campus will provide a variety of industry-relevant programs to suit the growing demand for digital skills in the current job market, thanks to its cutting-edge facilities and modern learning environment.

Prime Location and Connectivity

The SkillCircle Kolkata campus is strategically situated in a prime area, ensuring seamless connectivity and accessibility. It is located near a metro station, making commuting easy for students and professionals alike. Additionally, the campus is well connected by public transport, making it a convenient choice for learners across the city. The area is also surrounded by renowned educational institutions, including The Bhawanipur Education Society College, Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College, and Shri Shikshayatan College, creating a vibrant academic environment.

The founder and CEO of SkillCircle, Shivam Ahuja, stated, "We are excited to bring SkillCircle's innovative approach to digital education to Kolkata. Our new campus is more than just a place of learning; it's a space where creativity meets technology and students are equipped with the skills they need to excel in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Aman Jain, our Branch Director for SkillCircle in Kolkata, shared his excitement about the launch: "We are thrilled to bring SkillCircle's renowned digital education programs to Kolkata. This city is brimming with potential, and we are committed to empowering the local community with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age. Partnering with SkillCircle allows us to be at the forefront of this transformation."

The courses offered by SkillCircle, which are designed to give students practical experience and real-world insights, will be held at the Kolkata facility. These courses include digital marketing, social media management, performance marketing, etc.

With experienced educators and programs that combine academic understanding with real-world application, students can expect the confidence and skill to succeed in their careers. Over 2,00,000 students--both experts and beginners--have received training from SkillCircle since its founding in 2016 to become pioneers in the field of digital skills education.

The Kolkata campus is a component of SkillCircle's larger plan to provide high-quality digital education to all people, wherever in the world they may be.

The new campus in Kolkata is well-positioned to play a significant role in determining the digital future of both the region and its students thanks to its flexible learning options, which include both online and offline programs.

For more information, please visit - https://skillcircle.in/digital-marketing-course-in-kolkata/

