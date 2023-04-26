New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/ATK): As the temperature rises during the summer months, our skin may be more prone to sunburn, heat rash and other problems. During these hot summer months, burn injuries are more common due to accidents such as fires, electrical burns, and overexposure to the sun. Collagen wound care dressings are especially beneficial for treating painful burn injuries because they are non-stick, form a soft, pliable layer and encourage fast healing.

Some people are more susceptible to skin injuries. Elderly individuals, folks with decreased mobility, people with heart issues, lower leg edema and a history of open wounds may be at increased risk for decline as the heat rises. Prevention can include simple tactics like staying hydrated, avoiding sun exposure and staying in air-conditioned environments.

"HBS collagen wound dressings provide the scaffolding for new tissue to grow back. You save 80 per cent of the energy for the body to heal by providing the scaffolding to jump-start the healing process," says Dr Manoj Jain, founder of Human BioSciences and pioneer of Kollagen™ technology.

Burn injuries often form a blister. Blisters filled with clear fluid are superficial injuries, while bllood blisters are evidence of deeper damage down to the bloodstream. A typical treatment is to leave the blister intact to prevent infection; however, blisters often become unroofed and pop. Larger and more severe burns will need medical attention. Advanced wound care products like collagen dressings can be used on open blisters to speed healing.

According to Dr Rajesh Singh, a leading burn specialist in India, "Collagen wound care dressings are an excellent option for treating burn-related injuries during heat waves. They provide a protective barrier that helps reduce pain and inflammation while promoting healing and tissue regeneration. These dressings are easy to use and can be applied quickly, making them an ideal choice for emergency situations."

Human Biosciences, Inc. is a global biotechnology company, specializing in collagen-based products for wound care management. Dr Manoj Jain founded HBS in 1990 with Kollagen™ technology pioneering advanced wound care with native non-hydrolyzed Type -1 bovine collagen in its purest form with three delivery modes with Collatek® Collagen Gel, SkinTemp® II Collagen Sheets and Medifil® II Collagen Particles. HBS continues engineering breakthroughs daily with innovative new product development, manufacturing advancements, and distribution products globally with facilities in USA and India.

