Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): India's first sleep wellness company, SleepHill, the leading brand in premium and latex mattresses, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest luxury series of mattresses. The new series combines unparalleled comfort with top-of-the-line features to provide customers with the ultimate sleep experience.

The new luxury series of mattresses are made from the finest materials available, ensuring a luxurious feel and unmatched durability. Each mattress is crafted with precision to provide the perfect balance of support and softness, making it the ideal choice for those who value quality sleep.

With a mission to deliver the highest quality sleep assistance and healing by promoting sound sleeping habits, Sleephill excels as India's first sleep wellness company. To offer people freedom from low-quality sleep-related products, stress-toxic environments, tiredness, and restlessness, Sleephill has launched the Earth Orthopedic 7 Zone Latex HR Foam Mattress.

The newly launched Earth Orthopaedic 7 Zone Latex mattress from SleepHill focuses on providing the ultimate comfort and support. The mattress consists of 100 per cent Organic 7 Zonal Natural latex and supportive high-density foam, to offer the utmost sleep convenience. The hypoallergenic and elegant bed mattress further adds to its classic appeal through its premium velvet finish fabric.

This Earth Orthopedic mattress offers the highest quality orthopedic support. Its unique 7 zone design provides support for the entire body. From the head and neck to the feet and calves, each zone corresponds to the shape of the body. To give the person in a resting phase with targeted comfort as well as reduce pressure points no matter what sleep position they prefer. Moreover, the mattress' open-cell structure is a huge support for the temperature control aspect. It prioritizes maximum airflow and breathability to provide a comfortable sleeping environment for a refreshing night's sleep.

The 7 zones in the mattress correspond to the shape of the body and distribute evenly. This certainly plays an integral role in reducing pressure on sensitive areas and alleviating pain. This leads to improved blood circulation and reduced risk of numbness or tingling felt in the hands and the feet at night, by reducing pressure on certain areas of the body. What more! The product pretty much aced the egg test and the disturbance test, therefore holding to the value and comfort it promises to deliver.

"At SleepHill, we understand the importance of a good night's sleep and how it can impact every aspect of our lives. That is why we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible sleep experience. With our new luxury series of mattresses, we are taking that commitment to the next level." shares the Founder of India's first sleep wellness company, SleepHill. "All our products are completely made in India with locally sourced materials to uphold the integrity of our products," the Founder finishes.

Sleephill, India's acclaimed earth orthopaedic 7 zone mattress manufacturer, is committed to improving mental health and sleep experience. The company features a wide range of high-quality mattresses and pillows to add more comfort, happiness, and positivity to people's lives. Sleephill strives to deliver its highly standardized and mindfully crafted range of products all over the country, where they have garnered acclaim at every level.

In conclusion, SleepHill, new luxury series of mattresses is a must-have for individuals who value quality, comfort, and aesthetics. With its superior materials, innovative designs, and excellent customer service, Sleephill.com is set to redefine the mattress industry and provide customers with the best possible sleeping experience.

