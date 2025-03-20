PNN

New Delhi [India], March 20: Leading online venue booking platform Sloshout has expanded its services by adding vendors alongside its venue listings. Users can now book photographers, caterers, decorators, choreographers, and makeup artists directly through Sloshout, making it a one-stop platform for hassle-free event planning.

With a legacy of organizing over 35,000 events across seven years, Sloshout has transformed how people plan and host celebrations. Recognizing the growing demand for seamless event execution, the company is bridging the gap between hosts and verified event service providers, eliminating the need for multiple bookings across different platforms.

This expansion aims to enhance user convenience by offering a curated selection of trusted vendors, ensuring quality and reliability for every event. By streamlining the booking process, Sloshout continues to position itself as a go-to destination for hassle-free event planning, catering to diverse celebrations ranging from intimate gatherings to grand weddings.

A Game-Changer in the Event Industry

Planning an event doesn't stop at venue selection--it extends to finding trusted vendors who can bring the vision to life. Until now, hosts have struggled to coordinate multiple services, often facing budget constraints and quality concerns. Sloshout's new expansion simplifies the process by offering a curated list of top-tier event professionals in one place.

"We started with venue listings, but we soon realized that the real challenge for hosts begins after selecting a venue. Finding reliable vendors is a crucial yet time-consuming task. With this expansion, we aim to streamline the entire planning process under one roof," said Kunal Makhija, Co-founder of Sloshout.

His co-founder, Parth Chandok, further added: "We've widened our network, realizing the growing demand for trusted event services. Now, a soon-to-be-married couple or a corporate event planner can easily compare different vendors on our platform, view their past work, check pricing, and book with confidence."

Bridging the Gap Between Customers & Vendors

With 2000+ venues and 500+ vendors spanning across Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Faridabad, Sloshout ensures customers find the perfect match for their special occasions. Whether it's a luxurious wedding, a chic corporate gathering, or a private birthday party, users can explore and book everything from lavish banquet halls, party villas, to premium service providers.

Beyond benefiting users, this expansion also unlocks business growth opportunities for vendors, giving them enhanced visibility, booking leads, and access to a vast clientele.

Sloshout's team of event experts is also available to assist customers who need guidance in choosing venues and vendors based on their preferences and budget.

Why Choose Sloshout?

* Largest network of event venues & vendors* Transparent pricing & exclusive deals* Verified vendor listings for trust & quality assurance* Expert recommendations & hassle-free bookings

Whether planning a birthday bash, a corporate function, or a grand wedding, Sloshout makes event planning easier, faster, and stress-free.

About Sloshout

Founded in 2015 by Kunal Makhija and Parth Chandok, Sloshout is India's leading venue and vendor aggregator, simplifying event planning for all types of celebrations. With a strong presence in major cities, Sloshout connects users with verified venues and professional service providers, ensuring a smooth, enjoyable experience from start to finish.

