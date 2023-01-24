Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Smarten has announced the launch of Predictive Model Mark-Up Language (PMML) Integration capability for its Smarten Augmented Analytics suite of products. PMML Integration capability allows data scientists and business users to create PMML Models in other platforms and use those models within the Smarten suite of products without the need for coding.

Smarten CEO, Kartik Patel says, 'The addition of PMML integration capability enables faster roll-out and allows users to leverage the Smarten workflow for PMML predictive models, adding more flexibility and power to the Smarten suite of augmented analytics tools.'

With Smarten PMML Integration organizations can simplify, streamline, and integrate the analytical process, for swift, clear predictive analytics in a user-friendly environment designed for every business user. Smarten PMML Integration enables users to use models created in other familiar platforms like Python, R, Java, KNIME and other platforms, and integrate those models into the Smarten workflow within minutes, without complex coding, scripting, or programming.

'Smarten PMML Integration enables a seamless process, designed for business users,' says Patel. 'Users can import PMML models and enjoy full integration and the full power of the Smarten feature set.'

The ready-to-use Smarten workflow guides the user from validation of the model to roll-out in the production environment. Smarten PMML integration provides simple language interpretation of models and enables predictions using single and multiple test records with user-friendly graphical user interface (GUI) or Web services API.Simply create the predictive model, using your favorite platform, export the model as a PMML file and import that model to Smarten. Models are interpreted in English and model details are logically organized. Enjoy the Smarten feature set and seamless workflow to perform predictive analytics with support of REST-API for third-party apps for prediction.

Contact the Smarten team to find out how Smarten PMML Integration can support your business needs and your business users with simple features and tools that are suitable for every team member.

