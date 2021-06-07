Sivakasi (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 7 (ANI/SRV Media): SMS Group of Institutions in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu is one of the top colleges in South India. It has always been a pioneer institution among its peers that offers degree courses in science, arts, polytechnic, and teaching; all in one institution.

Founded in 2004, this is the only College in South India having 3 Under Graduate & 1 Post Graduate Programmes under the forensic science department that has been approved by the Government of Tamil Nadu & Approved by Madurai Kamaraj University (NAAC Accredited Government University).

SMS Group of Institutions, Sivakasi is emerging as one of the top colleges for forensic studies in South India. The institution offers Forensic UG programs- B.Sc. In Forensic Science, B.Sc. Forensic Science & Criminology, and B.Sc. Forensic Science & Cyber Security. They are also coming up with B.A Criminology course.

Each of these programs is a 3-year bachelor's degree course that involves the scientific application of knowledge for the investigation of crimes. The basic eligibility criterion is a 10+2 pass from a recognized board in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The College also offers PG programs like M.Sc. in Forensic Science and Criminology. The duration of this course is 2 years and its syllabus is divided into 4 semesters. The Master's degree in Forensics is quite valuable and job-providing in nature.

The eligibility criterion needed for applying M.Sc. in Forensics is a graduate degree in any science subject from a recognized University. The SMS Group of Institutions is a group of 4 colleges, all of which are ISO 9001-2015 certified.

SMS College of Arts and Science, which started in the academic year 2015-16 has been approved by the Tamil Nadu Government and by the University Grants Commission and Affiliated to Madurai Kamaraj University Madurai. SMS K.M. B.Ed.

College of Education and the SMS Teachers Training Institute started its service from the academic year 2006-07 with the approval of NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education) and affiliated to Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, Chennai.

SMS Polytechnic College established in 2010 is affiliated with the Directorate of Technical Education (D.O.T.E) Tamil Nadu and is approved by A.I.C.T.E New Delhi.

Sumoj Mathew & Kiran Jose - Directors Admissions - SMS Group of Institutions pointed out, "SMS Group of Institutions Sivakasi, is committed to achieving excellence in Forensic, Criminology, Digital forensics education & research and assesses the success and leadership of its programs using the highest standards of quality, innovation, and visibility. Our goal is to be the most preferred choice of students, faculty & industries and to be at the top in every discipline."

The other UG courses that the SMS group of Institutions are offering are BBA, BCA, B.Sc., B.Com, and B.A. PG courses have M.Sc. in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Computer science, M.A in Tamil, English, and M.Com. Along with B.Ed. courses Diploma in Polytechnic is also being offered.

SMS Group of Institutions, has a well-equipped infrastructure. They have the most modern lab facilities for students. The Forensic and Digital lab always runs under expert faculties to guide their students for their practical sessions. The classroom and the lecture hall are quite spacious and soundproof with wall-mounted LCD projectors.

The canteen is extremely clean and serves both South Indian and North Indian cuisine. They also have well-maintained hostel facilities for students. The hostel rooms are furnished and have a separate dining hall, common room, and washroom area.

The institution's Training and Placement Cell plays a vital role in providing job opportunities in reputed firms and industry for UG and PG pass-out students. The Placement Cell functions round the year to facilitate contact between the graduates and the company.

S Muthuvali, Chairman of SMS Group of Institutions, says, "We at SMS Group of Institutions, Sivakasi unveil an impeccable world draped in democratic fabric of education that allows students all across the globe to achieve success in every walk of life. Carrying forward the torch of our 17-year-old legacy and embarking on the trust and belief the institute has built upon we ensure to inculcate the best quality education and values among our students. Our forte lies in fostering globally accepted employment-ready youth who can outshine in their chosen field and show the world their feat across different domains of professional life."

Since 2004, SMS Group has paved its way in establishing in different segments of education. Their vast array of courses ranging from Forensics to Humanities with Co-curricular activities to enhance the knowledge and soft skills of the students.

Their focus is to create a successful and remarkable future for the students. They are equipped with highly experienced faculties to lead and raise the students. They prepare their students to face the challenges in a technologically complex and pluralistic society.

