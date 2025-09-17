PRNewswire

Singapore, September 17: Singapore Management University's (SMU) Master of Science in Applied Finance (MAF) programme set a new record by achieving pole position in its debut placement in the 2026 QS Global Master's in Finance Rankings. Ranked 1st place in Singapore, 2nd in Asia and 33rd place worldwide, the stellar performance placed SMU MAF firmly among the top tier of 248 programmes evaluated across 47 locations. SMU MBA rises to place 4th in Asia.

Also Read | IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2025: Smriti Mandhana Slams Second Fastest Women's ODI Century by Indian Batter.

In the related 2026 QS Global MBA Ranking, the SMU MBA programme advanced a spot to rank 4th in Asia. Despite an increase in the number of programmes evaluated by Quacquarelli Symonds, the SMU MBA maintained its global 41st place amongst the 390 evaluated programmes, attesting to its consistent performance amongst global top MBA programmes.

Both the MAF and MBA are offered by the University's Lee Kong Chian School of Business (LKCSB).

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Istiklol, Live Streaming Online AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Get Match Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels To Watch Football Match in India.

Commenting on SMU's performance in the closely watched rankings, Professor Bert De Reyck, Dean of SMU's Lee Kong Chian School of Business, said: "These rankings reflect not only academic excellence, but also SMU's distinctive approach of marrying academic depth with real-world application. Our programmes are designed to go beyond the classroom and to translate knowledge into practice, arming our graduates with the confidence and skills to stand out in competitive global markets."

SMU LKCSB was one of the youngest business schools in the world and the only Singaporean business school to achieve 'Triple Crown' accreditation in 2018. This distinction of being triple accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), AMBA and European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), is held by a highly select group of business schools around the world.

SMU MITB ranked 2nd in Asia

In the realm of business analytics, SMU's Master of IT in Business (MITB) programme placed 2nd in Asia and 25th worldwide in the 2026 QS Master's in Business Analytics. In a highly competitive arena, maintaining its Asian runner up title and top 25 spot amongst 201 programmes in 39 locations underscored SMU MITB's sustained excellence in equipping graduates with the in-demand skills to excel in rapidly evolving domains such as AI and technology.

To meet the burgeoning demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals, the University recently launched a new Cybersecurity track. This addition complements MITB's existing specialisations in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science & Analytics, FinTech and Digital Transformation.

SMU's postgraduate programmes are characterised by close engagement with industry, where students learn through real-world case studies from Asia, alongside best practices from global companies. Helmed by an internationally diverse faculty who deliver interactive and seminar-style classes, these programmes provide valuable opportunities to build networks and to engage with outstanding leaders from the business community. The University regularly enhances curricula to reflect shifts in business and society, ensuring that graduates are prepared for the realities of a rapidly changing global economy.

The 2026 edition of the annual ranking by U.K. analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds was newly released on 17 September 2025. By evaluating performance across a range of weighted indicators, these rankings arrive at a rigorous and data-driven assessment to determine the quality of university programmes worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)