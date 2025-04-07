PNN

New Delhi [India], April 7: International Tractors Limited, the owners of leading tractor and agri mechanisation brands - Sonalika and Solis - has ended the Financial Year 2025 on an all-time high 1,53,764 overall annual tractor sales and 14.8% overall market share. This includes ITL's best ever performance in the domestic market and driven by Sonalika's legendary heavy duty tractor range that continues to gain popularity across India as well as in 150 countries. The year also saw ITL Group being recognised among India's Top 10 Auto Brands by Fortune 500 India, as the company made its maiden entry in the prestigious list, securing 237th rank amongst the India's Top 500 largest companies.

ITL's ingrained values of customer obsession and continuous innovation has been consistently steering the company ahead. Revolutionary practices by Sonalika such as One Nation-One tractor-One Price in FY'25 was 1st of its kind initiative in the industry that ensures parity, complete trust and transparency for its customers. Showcasing tractor prices on the company website still remains an unmatched move for the last two years that assures peace of mind to farmers. Alongside, the company also presented innovative tractors in the year such as the Cheetah series in Maharashtra that gets biggest engines in the 18-32 HP segment, strong hydraulics, new looks and 4D cooling to farmers in orchard and vineyard applications, ensuring them 'Cheetah Jaisi Furti and Raftaar'. From manufacturing lower HP tractors to top end bigger HP tractors, ITL has ensured that each heavy duty tractor rolled out from its World's No. 1 Integrated and Robotic Tractor Plant in Hoshiarpur, Punjab delivers complete satisfaction to farmers.

Sharing his views, Shri Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "Our determination to be farmer's true partners throughout FY'25 has helped us to clock our highest ever 1,53,764 overall annual tractor sales and 14.8% overall market share. The achievement marks the end of an year that also saw us enlisted in the Fortune 500 India's largest companies list and top 10 auto brands in India.Trust and credibility have always been the cornerstones of Sonalika and our initiatives such as One Nation-One Tractor-One price and showcasing tractor prices on our website are revolutionising the industry to ensure transparency that was always missing in the ecosystem and helped us earn farmer's trust.

Our teams across verticals as well as channel partners and other stakeholders have remained aligned with our core values for an all-inclusive growth. With innovative technology tractors, strong product upgrades during the year and on-ground farmer connect, we made sure to be the top choice for farmers across regions. We are now more than ready to take every step forward that contributes to a prosperous year full of bountiful harvests for farmers in FY'26.'

