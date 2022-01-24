New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sony India announced its new wireless earbuds WF-C500 with industry leading innovations.

These next generation earbuds are made to deliver a personalized and comfortable experience, the elements that Sony has kept at the core of its development process.

Also Read | Oppo Reno7 Series India Launch Confirmed for February 4, 2022.

The compact WF-C500 truly wireless earbuds combine high quality sound with unique sound customization, ease of use, long battery life and water resistance for on-the-go music and entertainment.

Sony's newest truly wireless earbuds are ideal for users who want to switch to truly wireless earbuds and enjoy music, in even better quality. With unique sound customization, a compact design, easy to use Bluetooth pairing, long lasting battery life and a water-resistant design, users can now take their music anywhere anytime.

Also Read | EPIC to Launch Regiment Diaries Season 3 on Republic Day 2022 (Watch Promo Video).

Comes with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) for unparalleled sound and call quality

The WF-C500 comes with DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) to deliver high quality sound. This restores high frequency sound and fine fade-out sound to the track you're listening to and creates a more authentic listening experience. The WF-C500 also allow users to tailor the sound using the Equalizer setting in the "Sony | Headphones Connect" app.

Long-lasting battery life of Up to 20 hours for calls and uninterrupted music playback

The Earbuds provide 10 hours of battery life, thanks to the handy charging case, users can enjoy up to 20 hours of listening time. The WF-C500 are perfect for on the go listening and if in a rush user can easily top up the battery life with a 10-minute quick charge which gives up to an hour of extra playtime.

Limitless enjoyment of music with an IPX4 water resistance rating for workout

The new WF-C500 comes with an IPX4 water resistance rating, so splashes and sweat are no problem for the WF-C500. Keep grooving to the music and keep your workout going.

Comfortable, compact and stylish design, making them the perfect companion

Designed to be small and light, the WF-C500 fit securely in the ears, making them the perfect companion wherever you go. The WF-C500's cylindrical charging case is small and easy to carry around in a pocket or bag, its translucent lid with a texture like frosted glass gives the case a stylish, luxurious look and feel.

Enjoy trouble-free and effortless listening experience with easy operation buttons

The WF-C500 have been specially designed to make every day listening trouble-free. The easy operation buttons not only let users play, stop, or skip through tracks and adjust the volume - they also offer an easy way to access preferred voice assistant - Google Assistant or Siri to make and receive calls hands-free. A stable and reliable Bluetooth connection creates a seamless and uninterrupted listening

experience. The WF-C500's Bluetooth chip transmits sound to left and right ears simultaneously, along with optimized antenna design ensuring outstanding listening.

Price and Availability:

The WF-C500 earbuds are available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce website in India from 16th January 2022 onwards. They are available in black, white, orange and green color.

Sony India is one of country's leading consumer electronics brand, with a reputation for offering premium experience through new age technology, digital concepts and excellent after sales service.

For more details, please visit: sony.co.in

To buy Sony products, please visit: www.ShopatSC.com

Facebook: @sonyIndia

Twitter: @sony_india

Instagram: @sonyindiaofficial

YouTube: @sonyindia

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)