New Delhi [India], February 29: Sony India is pleased to announce the release of the world's lightest 300 mm telephoto prime lens G Master™ FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS, a 35 mm full-frame a™ (Alpha™) E-mount lens (product name SEL300F28GM) with a maximum aperture of F2.8.

This lens offers the supreme detailing, which is the hallmark of G master as well as high-speed, high-precision AF (autofocus) performance. In addition, the lightweight design of approximately 1470g (excluding tripod mount) and excellent weight balance allows you to capture sharp, dynamic and decisive moments such as those of fast-moving sports or agile animals with handheld shooting.

Paired with the Alpha 9 III (to be announced soon) that is simultaneously announced, high-speed continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking up to 120 frames per second is possible. Even subjects with complex and diversified movements can be tracked with high precision.

It is an ideal match for lightweight camera bodies by reducing the load on the photographer, minimising fatigue during long handheld shooting sessions. It is also compatible with an optional teleconverter, allowing you to shoot in the telephoto range of up to 600 mm (equivalent to 900 mm when using with an APS-C camera).

"Ever since our announcement of the development of this 300mm lens, we have been thrilled by the positive response from photographers worldwide eagerly anticipating its release. With the introduction of this new lens, we aim to cater to the diverse needs and shooting scenarios of both professional and advanced amateur photographers," said Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India.

1. G Master telephoto lens that captures decisive moments with high resolution and beautiful bokehIncorporating Sony's cutting-edge technology, the G Master's high-resolution performance and beautiful bokeh make the subject stand out clearly and precise AF captures decisive moments such as sports, news reports, events, and wildlife photography.

An innovative optical design that includes three Super ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements and one ED glass element is effectively placed to suppress chromatic aberration and achieve high resolution and contrast across the entire frame. Outstanding resolution and contrast are maintained right out to the image edges, which also allows for more flexible cropping and editing.

Gorgeous, creamy bokeh that is a hallmark of G Master design ideally complements the lens's 300 mm focal length and F2.8 maximum aperture, allowing the use of narrow depth of field to make subjects stand out from the background. Each lens is individually calibrated during manufacture to optimise bokeh quality. An 11-blade circular aperture mechanism contributes to smooth ball bokeh.

2. High-performance AF that captures dynamic moments and high-speed continuous shooting with AE/AF tracking up to 120 frames per second2The combination of two latest XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors and control algorithms provides high-speed, high-precision, and low-vibration AF performance. When combined with Alpha 9 III (to be announced), it enables high-speed continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking of up to 120 frames per second. This allows you to capture dynamic subjects without missing a moment's opportunity, even when shooting scenes where the subject moves quickly, such as sports or animals, or scenes where the subject moves erratically, such as at events. In addition, high AF performance is demonstrated even when the separately sold teleconverter3 is attached.

3. Exceptional mobility and comfortable operability that support professionals in the field Extensive weight reduction measures make FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS the lightest in its class1, at approximately 1470g (excluding tripod mount) and has been designed with consideration to weight balance.

The internal lens barrel uses durable magnesium alloy to achieve both high robustness and light weight. The weight is not concentrated at the front of the lens barrel, making it highly stable and allows for agile and accurate panning while handheld shooting. In addition, MODE3, which provides enhanced viewfinder stability and optimises the image stabilisation algorithm, allows you to accurately capture dynamic scenes.

In addition, when using with the Alpha 9 III (to be announced) you can assign "preset focus" to the function ring that allows you to instantly adjust the focus to any position. Furthermore, the camera features comfortable operability that supports professional shooting, including focus hold buttons placed in four locations that allow you to assign your favorite functions from the camera body.

AvailabilityThe new FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India.

