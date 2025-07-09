NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 9: Sony India today announced the BRAVIA 8 II series, a revolutionary addition to its acclaimed line of televisions. This new series combines state-of-the-art QD-OLED technology with the advanced AI Processor XR to deliver unmatched picture quality and lifelike audio experiences. Designed to cater to the modern viewer, the BRAVIA 8 II series offers perfect blacks, precise shadow details and dynamic contrast, all while enhancing sound with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Vision Atmos and various Studio Calibrated modes developed in collaboration with the leading streaming services.

Powered by an XR Processor™ with AI technology, BRAVIA 8 II delivers lifelike visuals and immersive sound for a cinematic experience

The new BRAVIA 8 II series will be available in 164 cm (65) and 139 cm (55) screen size.

Powered for precision. XR Processor in BRAVIA 8 II series features an AI scene recognition system that detects and analyses data with flawless accuracy, then optimises the picture for ultimate realism.

Experience true cinematic visuals with Studio Calibrated Mode, presenting content exactly as the creators envisioned

BRAVIA 8 II series is equipped with Studio Calibrated Mode that reproduce the image quality intended by film content creators in a home setting. In addition to the existing established Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode and Sony Pictures Core Calibrated Mode, Prime Video Calibrated Mode is a new mode designed to provide customers with even more ways to experience premium entertainment through the lens of the creator. With Prime Video Calibrated Mode, customers can enjoy optimum picture quality that is automatically calibrated across movies, series and for the first time, live sports. The BRAVIA 8 II series is IMAX enhanced and supports both Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®, offering exceptional brightness, sharper contrast, richer colours, and immersive sound for a superior viewing experience on Prime Video, Netflix and other popular streaming platforms.

Enjoy perfect blacks, superior contrast and brilliant colours with the state-of-the-art QD-OLED screen

OLED technology in the BRAVIA 8 II series delivers unparalleled picture quality with perfect blacks, accurate shadow details, and superior contrast. Our QD-OLED screen individually and expertly controls 8 million self-illuminating pixels, turning each one on or off to dark and light for deeper blacks and more dazzling colours. The infinite contrast ratio enhances every scene with stunning realism, making every image more dynamic and lifelike, perfect for an elevated cinematic experience at home.

XR Contrast Booster enhances brightness and colour depth, bringing every scene to lifeBRAVIA 8 II has a high luminance panel and temperature sensor which helps XR Contrast Booster 25 precisely controls light for brighter pure black pictures This technology results in deeper blacks and brighter whites, giving a dynamic contrast that brings scenes to life. The QD-OLED panel keeps colours consistent ensuring consistent picture quality from any seat in the room.

Witness stunning colours with XR Triluminos Max and remarkable clarity with XR Clear Image technology.

XR Triluminos Max in the BRAVIA 8 II series reproduces over a billion colours, capturing subtle differences in saturation and hue that enable natural shades in every detail. This technology ensures that every hue and shade is rendered accurately, making images appear true to life. It uses a custom database of textures to intelligently upscale any content to near 4K quality, regardless of the source.

Immerse yourself in a cinematic audio-visual experience with Dolby Vision and Dolby AtmosThe BRAVIA 8 II series supports advanced audio and visual technologies such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dolby Vision provides vibrant visuals with exceptional contrast, while Dolby Atmos delivers immersive spatial sound with in-depth and clearer audio technology, making you feel like part of the action.

Enjoy sound from the screen with Acoustic Surface Audio+ Acoustic Surface Audio+ is a technology used in Sony BRAVIA 8 II, that turns the entire screen into a speaker. It uses actuators behind the screen to create vibrations, which in turn generate sound. This ensures sound is perfectly aligned with the picture, creating a truly immersive viewing experience, further enhanced by cinematic bass from subwoofers.

Access SONY PICTURES CORE and turn your living room into a cinematic hub with exclusive movies and contentThe BRAVIA 8 II Series features Sony Pictures Core, a unique platform that provides access to a vast library of Sony Pictures movies. The platform also includes 4K HDR and IMAX enhanced movies, offering an elevated movie-watching experience with superior picture and sound quality. For 24 months, receive 10 FREE credits to stream movies in 4K Blu-ray quality with IMAX Enhanced visuals to elevate your home entertainment experience and bringing the magic of the big screen to your living room.

BRAVIA 8 II delivers responsive gameplay with breathtaking visuals and ultra-smooth performanceThe BRAVIA 8 II series is optimized for gaming and is Perfect for PlayStation 5. It features Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which automatically adjusts HDR settings for the best picture quality. With 4K/120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), the television gives you smooth and clear movement for responsive gameplay. BRAVIA automatically switches into Game Mode with PS5 to minimize lag and maximize responsiveness. With Game Menu elevate your gaming experience by providing seamless access to game status, settings, and assist functions all in one place. Gamers can tailor their settings to their preferences, such as turning on or off VRR or Motion Blur Reduction with quick access.

Slim One Slate design and equipped with an elegant premium Eco Remote combining style and convenience

The Slim One Slate design seamlessly integrates the screen and bezel into a single, unified slate, maximizing your viewing experience. Its flush, one-piece back highlights the TV's sleek lines and slim profile, making it perfect for wall mounting and blending effortlessly with your walls. The warm, smudge-resistant texture harmonizes with your interior decor.

Designed with the environment and accessibility in mindSony's Road to Zero plan targets zero environmental impact by 2050 across its operations and product life cycles. Contributing to this vision, BRAVIA TVs combine premium design and top-tier picture and sound quality with eco-conscious innovations. The Eco Dashboard 2 enables easy management of energy settings and power consumption tracking. BRAVIA also incorporates recycled materials, including Sony's SORPLAS, in components like speaker boxes and bezels. Additionally, voice commands and accessibility shortcuts ensure seamless operation for all users, enhancing convenience and inclusivity.

BRAVIA 8 II series is available across Sony retail stores - Sony Center and Sony Exclusive, www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce portals. Sony India is also offering a comprehensive two-year warranty on the Bravia 8 II.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

