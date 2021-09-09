New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sony India today launched its 5.1 channel home cinema system, HT-S40R, a new powerful sound system perfect for recreating a real cinema that fits your home.

The slim and elegant designed soundbar comes with Dolby® Digital Technology and wireless sub and rear speakers that produce immersive cinematic surround sound effortlessly.

5.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Rear Speakers

With the new HT-S40R 5.1ch soundbar, you can set up your home theatre system however you would like with minimum wires. With a wireless amplifier that powers the rear speakers, there are no wires between the front and rear to get in your way. The soundbar comes with a subwoofer and two discrete wireless rear speakers, which deliver cinema-quality sound without clutter and complexity and puts you at the heart of the action.

Bring movies to life with the powerful sound of 600W with Dolby® Digital Technology

With 600W of total power output, 5.1 channel real surround sound and Dolby Audio technology, a sense of realism and being in the centre of the cinematic experience is enhanced, allowing movie lovers to hear every small detail and bringing every scene to life.

Immerse yourself in 5.1ch Real surround sound for theatre like experience

HT-S40R featuring three channel bar speaker, rear speakers and a subwoofer work together to give real 5.1ch surround sound system that envelopes the audience in an aural spectacle that truly gives an immersive feeling all-around.

Supports TV Wireless Connection through BRAVIA TV *

With even fewer wires in your living room, you can send audio to your home theatre system wirelessly with a Sony BRAVIA TV supporting TV wireless connection.

*As for Wireless connection via Bluetooth®, BRAVIA® supporting Bluetooth® A2DP (A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) is needed.

Slim and Elegant design fits perfectly to complement your home

The HT-S40R has been made with design at its core. A sleek, compact soundbar, unobtrusive subwoofer and wireless rear speakers, designed to fit perfectly with your BRAVIA TV and complement your living room. Furthermore, the compact soundbar and rear speakers can be wall-mounted to fit neatly in your room. The wireless amplifier can be placed flat on a table shelf or wall mounted.

HDMI and Optical Input for ease of Connectivity

The HT-S40R is ready 'to go' straight out of the box. Simply connect the HDMI to compatible TVs with a single cable and Optical Inputs for TVs which are not compatible with HDMI and enjoy high-quality real surround sound.

Easy Bluetooth® connectivity for quick music streamining

It is not just movies that sound amazing, the HT-S40R is designed to stream music seamlessly. You can use Easy Bluetooth® connectivity to wirelessly stream your favorite tracks from a smartphone.

USB Connectivity for instant plug & play

To play audio from a USB device, the HT-S40R provides you with a USB port and jam to your favorite music.

Choose the perfect setting for any mood

The HT-S40R comes with 4 sound modes; Cinema, Music, Standard and Auto Sound, so you choose the perfect setting that best suits the content being played. Additionally, there are Night and Voice modes as well. You can also use the subwoofer's volume control to fine-tune your viewing and listening experience.

Price and Availability

The new HT-S40R home theatre system will be available across all Sony Center, E-commerce portals, www.ShopatSC.com portal and major electronic stores across India from 9th September onwards.

Sony India is one of country's leading consumer electronics brand, with a reputation for offering premium experience through new age technology, digital concepts and excellent after sales service.

For more details, please visit: www.sony.co.in

To buy Sony products, please visit: www.ShopatSC.com.

