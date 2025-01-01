BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 1: The recently concluded Plexpo 2024, held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, was a major success for Source.One, India's largest tech-enabled polymer distribution company. As one of the standout exhibitors, Source.One conducted over 500+ meetings and welcomed more than 1,000 visitors to its booth, showcasing its innovative approach to polymer distribution and reinforcing its industry leadership.

In addition to its exhibit, Source.One was honored to be invited as a panelist for the pivotal discussion on "Sustainability vs. Price War." The session explored the challenges of balancing environmental responsibility with competitive pricing in the polymer industry.

Reflecting on Plexpo's success, Arun Singhal, the Founder of Source.One, added:

"Plexpo'24 was a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase how technology can reshape the polymer industry. Digital platforms bridge the gap between sustainability and cost efficiency. By making raw materials and finished products more accessible, they empower businesses to make better choices without compromising on profitability."

PlastIndia 2026: The Next Big Chapter for Source.One

Building on its success at Plexpo, Source.One is thrilled to announce its participation in PlastIndia 2026, one of the world's largest exhibitions for the plastics industry. Set to take place in February 2026, the event will bring together global leaders, innovators, and businesses to shape the future of polymers.

What's in Store at PlastIndia 2026

Source.One's exhibit at PlastIndia 2026 promises to be even more dynamic, focusing on:

* Next-Gen Digital Solutions: Enhanced tools for seamless procurement, real-time pricing, and transparent transactions.

* Innovative Product Range: Polymers designed for diverse applications, including packaging, automotive, and sustainable solutions.

A Legacy of Excellence

With the remarkable achievements at Plexpo, including impactful discussions, extensive networking, and high visitor engagement, Source.One is positioned to make an even greater impact at PlastIndia 2026. Its participation underscores a continued commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

Join Source.One at PlastIndia 2026

Experience the future of polymer distribution at PlastIndia 2026. Let's innovate, collaborate, and transform the industry--together.

