Teams from OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation and riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University interacted with the founders of Farmology and farmers at their farms

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5: As unpredictable weather patterns and rising input costs place increasing pressure on India's farmers, a quiet transformation is underway in Bengal's 24 Parganas. Smallholder farmers here, long constrained by low yields and volatile markets, are now harvesting every week--a rhythm made possible by Farmology, a startup redefining the possibilities of rural agriculture.

Supported through the SoilBox program, Farmology combines bio-fertiliser-based inputs, soil-first practices, and real-time crop advisory to empower smallholder farmers with knowledge, tools, and confidence.

"Earlier, we harvested Parwal once every two weeks. This season, we're harvesting every week. That's never happened before," shares Saktipada Mondal, a farmer in 24 Parganas. "The soil looks healthier. We're taking more to the mandi--and bringing more money home."

Farmology, co-founded by Anup Ganguly and Akash Chandrakar, received a Rs12.5 lakh grant under SoilBox -- a Rs60 lakh initiative by OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation, in partnership with Bioriidl, riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University, and funded by OmniActive Health Technologies. The program aims to reach over 200,000 farmers across India by enabling agri-startups to extend support far beyond the grant cycle.

In just one season, Farmology has already made measurable progress:

* Farmers saw a 28% increase in yield* Income per bigha rose from Rs4,000 to Rs5,720* Market prices improved from Rs40/kg to Rs45/kg

"This isn't just an agri-startup -- it's an agri-uprising," says Rushva Parihar, Head, OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation. "One that starts with a better harvest but ends with a more confident farmer. That's the real innovation."

Beyond funding, SoilBox offers selected startups access to field pilots, mentorship, and peer-learning, helping them refine and scale their solutions in real-world conditions. Farmology's success is rooted in this ecosystem -- one that blends deep-tech innovation with grassroots knowledge.

"It's incredibly fulfilling to see startups like Farmology turn grassroots innovation into real-world change," adds Bhavna Pandya, Chief Incubation Officer at riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University, which has supported 268 startups and over 1,000 jobs and internships over the last 15 years.

With SoilBox-supported startups now active across West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and the Nilgiris, the program is already showing how farmer-first innovation can thrive in diverse agro-climatic zones. From improving soil health in Bengal to turning farm waste into income in the Himalayan foothills, these startups are proving that real change happens when solutions are rooted in soil, guided by science, and driven by community.

About SoilBox:

SoilBox is a catalytic initiative by OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation, in partnership with Bioriidl - riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University and funded by OmniActive Health Technologies. With a vision to reimagine rural resilience, SoilBox supports startups building farmer-first solutions that are sustainable, scalable, and rooted in local realities. From productivity and market access to circular economy models, the program nurtures ideas that go beyond innovation--forging a future where science, soil, and community come together to transform how India grows, earns, and thrives. The goal: reach 200,000+ farmers and create a lasting ecosystem of rural prosperity.

About OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation

OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation is the social impact arm of OmniActive Health Technologies, committed to building healthier, more resilient communities across India. Through high-impact programs in health, education, agriculture, and sustainability, the foundation has touched over 230,000 lives across nine states. It partners with mission-driven startups, grassroots organizations, and local governments to co-create scalable solutions that drive long-term change. With a focus on innovation, inclusivity, and systems thinking, the foundation empowers underserved communities to thrive, unlocking new pathways to well-being, livelihood, and environmental stewardship for current and future generations.

About riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University:

riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University has been bestowed with the National Award for the year 2020 in the Emerging Technology Business Incubator category by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University supports the creation and incubation of early-stage companies from ideation to commercialization by providing them with resources, labs, facilitating government grants, investor connections, funding and mentorship. Business incubators of riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University are supported by the Department of Science & Technology; BIRAC, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and Maharashtra State Innovation Society, Government of Maharashtra. It has incubated over 268 startups and facilitated the creation of 1000+ jobs and internship opportunities, while the total revenue generated by the startups is over INR 400 Cr. Among these, our bio-incubator has supported 74 life sciences startups with 3 successful exits and over 30 research projects.

