Bangkok [Thailand], April 16: Thailand's magnificent Songkran Festival has launched spectacularly, captivating international visitors with its legendary water celebrations. Central Pattana has masterfully orchestrated extraordinary experiences across Thailand, welcoming over ten million jubilant guests to experience this UNESCO-recognized Intangible Cultural Heritage phenomenon.

The festival showcases Thailand's cultural treasures through mesmerizing performances including rare Khon masked dance, traditional Thai puppetry, enchanting Manohra dance, classical Thai dance, and contemporary Thai fusion performances. In partnership with the Ministry of Culture, visitors witnessed the ancient martial art of Krabi-Krabong, vibrant Pong Lang folk dances, and spirited Songkran celebration performances. Visitors participated in sacred water-pouring ceremonies on revered Buddha images throughout Thailand, including day-specific Buddha statues and precious relics from India.

From breathtaking Songkran landmarks to electrifying music festivals at Central shopping centers countrywide, 'THAILAND'S SONGKRAN FESTIVAL 2025' creates unforgettable memories.

In Bangkok, 'centralwOrld Songkran Fest 2025' transformed Ratchaprasong into a spectacular global Songkran landmark, brilliantly showcasing Thai identity through exhilarating water festivities, cultural celebrations, and music festivals. Nearly 200 premier artists performed alongside the stunning Miss Songkran Universe parade featuring Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, Miss Universe 2024, and four continental queens as Global Cultural Ambassadors, magnificently presenting Songkran's beauty to international audiences.

The grand celebration brilliantly blends traditional water ceremonies with world-class music festivals featuring over 300 artists nationwide. Travelers can experience the thrilling Songkran Wan Lai (grand water-fight day) at eight premier locations: centralwOrld, Central Chiangrai, Central Lampang, Central Phitsanulok, Central Hatyai, Central Pattaya Beach, Central Marina Outlet, and Central Nakhon Pathom.

Each region presents its distinctive charm, showcasing Thailand's diverse cultural tapestry that has elevated Songkran to international acclaim as one of the world's most extraordinary festivals.

