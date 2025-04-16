Real Madrid CF are dealing with the heavy baggage of a three-goal deficit from the first leg of the UCL 2024-25 quarter-final against EPL giants Arsenal FC. The journey of the defending champions will be over in the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2024-25 if they fail to cope. The Los Blancos are already having a tough time in La Liga 2024-25, having a four-point difference with arch-rivals and leaders FC Barcelona. Real Madrid have however won their last match in the league, by a lone goal struck by Eduardo Camavinga against Deportivo Alaves. The fifteen-time UCL champions will play next in the Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final second-leg match. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Playing at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid are always a threat, no matter how big the deficit is. The Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final second-leg match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 17. In the first leg, Real Madrid's midfield looked clueless, having just nine shots, with just three on-target, compared to Arsenal's 12 shots and 11 on-target. The back-line and the strikers were completely clueless, while the midfield, comprising of Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Modric, and Rodrygo, was also helpless, failing to generate enough passes and having only a 46% possession.

Will Eduardo Camavinga Play in Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final Match?

Eduardo Camavinga played in the first leg, but unfortunately, he will not be present in the Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final second-leg match, as he was sent off in the first leg following two yellow cards. Camavinga's suspension from the second leg was however confirmed even before the second yellow, turning red. The first yellow in that match meant that he accumulated enough, with previous matches in consideration, to miss the next one. Real Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

With Eduardo Camavinga unavailable for the Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final second-leg match, head coach Carlo Ancelotti is likely to have a midfield of Valverde, Tchouameni, Rodrygo, and Bellingham. Real Madrid's formation is expected to remain 4-4-2.

