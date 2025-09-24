VMPL

Split [Croatia], September 24: Split, a city already celebrated as one of the world's most vibrant sporting centres, is set to solidify its legacy with the development of a state-of-the-art "Sports City." The project, announced mid-September, is a high-profile partnership between one of Croatia's most respected sports administrators, Fredi Fiorentini, and international entrepreneur Sudheesh Avikkal.

This ambitious venture aims to create a premier global ecosystem for athletes and sports enthusiasts, blending sustainable innovation with world-class facilities.

The partnership strategically combines deep industry expertise with global financial acumen. Fredi Fiorentini, a Doctor of Kinesiology and the long-serving director of iconic football club HNK Hajduk Split, brings decades of sports management experience. His leadership has been a cornerstone of Split's sporting infrastructure, which includes landmarks like Poljud Stadium and Spaladium Arena.

Joining him, Sudheesh Avikkal provides the project's commercial engine. He is an entrepreneur with Indian roots. With a proven international track record in finance, trade, and innovative ventures, Avikkal will steer the operational and commercial success, developing global partnerships for the venture.

The proposed Sports City is set to be a comprehensive hub. Plans include world-class training academies, multi-sport arenas, advanced wellness centers, and interactive fan zones. Rooted in sustainable design, the entire development will adhere to eco-friendly principles, complementing its location on Split's stunning Adriatic coastline.

The project is positioned as a significant economic and social driver. It is expected to boost year-round sports tourism, generate substantial local employment, and foster community engagement, all while nurturing the next generation of athletic talent.

With land acquisition currently underway, the developers are targeting an early 2026 groundbreaking.

"Split has always been the sportiest city in the world," said Fiorentini. "This Sports City will amplify that legacy, building a vibrant ecosystem where dreams are forged and champions are celebrated."

Avikkal emphasized the project's unique synergy: "Partnering with Fredi allows us to merge passion for sports with sustainable global business. We're not just building facilities--we're igniting a movement that unites professionals, fans, and communities."

