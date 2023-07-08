SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 8: Spolto, a leading player in the sports ecosystem in India, is excited to announce the successful completion of their seed funding round of USD 350,000 (approximately Rs 2.9 crores). Although the valuation has not been disclosed, it is expected to be in the range of USD 5,000,000 - USD 7,000,000 (approximately Rs 40 crore to Rs 57 crore). This significant investment will fuel Spolto's expansion plans in Mumbai and support its initiatives to make sports accessible to the masses through both technology and grassroots activities. The investment also underscores a strong belief in the Indian sports tech market and signifies a very promising future for Spolto.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Pee-Gate: After 'Feet Wash' by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress Leader Performs 'Shuddhikaran' of Victim Dashmat Rawat in Sidhi (Watch Video).

"I invested in Spolto because I believe in empowering children and youth through the transformative power of sports. By allowing them direct contact with sports, we can enhance their well-being, promote teamwork and nurture individual growth. This idea holds immense promise, not just for today but also for the future," said Peter Kinde, a new Swedish investor in Spolto's latest funding round.

The secured funding will be utilised to drive ambitious grassroots sports initiatives, with a particular emphasis on football. Spolto is dedicated to empowering aspiring athletes and nurturing their talents. In the upcoming months, Spolto will launch a player initiative that provides a platform for young football players to showcase their skills, gain access to sponsorships, participate in trials with domestic clubs, and even have a chance to showcase their skills abroad.

Also Read | Did Simpsons Also Predict The Threads App? Photoshopped Image Showing Uncanny Resemblance Between Homer Simpsons' Ear and Logo of Meta’s ‘Twitter Killer’ Goes Viral.

Furthermore, Spolto plans to leverage the funding to continuously launch new features and expand initiatives in areas where the market has responded positively. Some of these initiatives include a subscription model for sports advisory, onboarding coaches for private coaching services, and creating more opportunities for their partners, which include sports academies in Pune and Mumbai.

"We are thrilled about the future of Spolto as we drive positive change in grassroots sports," said Safa Soltani, Founder of Spolto. "The funding we have secured will enable us to innovate and create exceptional value for our users. We remain steadfast in our belief and commitment to empowering aspiring athletes, coaches and others in the sports community."

Spolto has witnessed remarkable achievements in its growth trajectory. Notably, in 2023, the company experienced an impressive revenue surge of 200 per cent in Q1 compared to the revenue generated from August to December 2022. Additionally, from August 2022 until the present date, the company's month-on-month organic traffic has seen an average growth rate of 25 per cent.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)