New Delhi [India], January 27: On the occasion of 26th January, Indian Republic Day, as our nation commemorates its spirit of freedom, democracy, and progress, SocialCraft24 Solution proudly recognizes a distinguished group of individuals and institutions whose exceptional contributions have made a significant impact across various fields. These visionaries, educators, innovators, and changemakers exemplify dedication, perseverance, and leadership, serving as true catalysts for India's growth and development.

This recognition is a heartfelt tribute to their unwavering commitment, groundbreaking initiatives, and remarkable achievements that continue to inspire and uplift communities nationwide. By highlighting their efforts, SocialCraft24 Solution emphasizes the importance of passion, excellence, and social responsibility, showcasing how individual and institutional contributions collectively strengthen the foundation of our nation. Their work not only sets benchmarks in their respective domains but also motivates future generations to dream bigger and contribute meaningfully to society.

1. Dr. S. Prasanth is a dedicated educator with over 27 years of transformative experience in the field of education. Guided by the philosophy that "teaching is a work of the heart," he has consistently inspired students to achieve their full potential while fostering confidence, creativity, and a love for learning. A strong advocate of inclusive and personalized education, Dr. Prasanth blends academic rigor with emotional intelligence, employing innovative teaching methods such as collaborative learning, experiential activities, and technology integration. His classrooms serve as nurturing spaces where students are motivated, supported, and challenged to excel. Through his unwavering commitment, structured mentorship, and passion for student growth, Dr. Prasanth has become a beacon of excellence in education, inspiring both learners and fellow educators alike.

2. Prof. Jayakar Thomas, a distinguished dermatologist from Chennai, India, brings over 42 years of exemplary experience in teaching, patient care, and clinical research. Renowned as a "Teacher of Teachers," he has shaped generations of dermatologists while serving in leadership roles including National President of IADVL (1998) and President of the International Society of Teledermatology (2012). Prof. Thomas has authored over 300 publications and edited more than 50 advanced dermatology books, contributing significantly to both national and international medical scholarship. A recipient of numerous accolades including Lifetime Achievement Awards and prestigious teaching honors, his career stands as a benchmark of academic excellence, professional leadership, and lifelong dedication to dermatology.

3. Er. Sudhir Kumar Sahu is a globally recognized engineer, author, and social leader whose career spans over three decades of exceptional achievement. Retd. as the Additional Chief Engineer of the iconic Hirakud Dam, he has played a pivotal role in water resource management, flood control, and infrastructure sustainability that supports millions of lives. Beyond engineering, Er. Sahu is an accomplished author of 26 influential books on finance, stock markets, mythology, and world affairs, reaching readers in over 13 countries. A committed social contributor and Rotarian, he actively engages with over 20 charitable and welfare organizations, earning accolades for community development. His remarkable achievements have been recognized with 50+ national and international awards, including the Rashtriya Gaurav Samman, National Icon Award, and Bharat Pratibha Samman, while his literary contributions will be honored with the Asia International Award for Asia's Best Writer in Stock Market (January 2026, Kochi). Er. Sahu's multidimensional legacy continues to inspire engineers, writers, and leaders worldwide.

4. Mrs. Roopa Aravamudhan, Founder of BrainTech Learning Center, is a visionary educator and course designer with over 15 years of excellence in skill development and progressive learning. Renowned for her innovative teaching methodologies and student-focused approach, she has earned recognition from leading educationists and international institutions. Under her leadership, BrainTech has become a hub for online and offline learning, offering programs in robotics, coding, advanced communication, and leadership development, while providing students opportunities to showcase their talents on regional, national, and international platforms. The institution's commitment to innovation and outcomes has been acknowledged with prestigious awards including Best Teacher Award (Asian Education Awards 2021-22), Best Skill Development Centre (GEO 2023), and Innovative Learning Centre (National Prestige Awards 2024). Mrs. Aravamudhan's guiding principle, "At BrainTech, we don't just teach--we build futures," reflects her mission to empower every student with the skills, confidence, and mindset to thrive in an evolving world.

5. Prof. Anandan Sankarasubramanian, Professor of Eminence at SRIHER, Chennai, is a distinguished luminary in Indian dermatology with over four decades of exemplary service in clinical practice, medical education, and research. Renowned for his dedication to teaching and mentorship, he has shaped generations of dermatologists while serving as Dean and Head of the Department at Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute. A leader in national and international professional organizations, including IADVL, he has received numerous accolades such as the Lifetime Achievement Award, Teacher par Excellence, and the Dr. Schroff Memorial Award. With over 70 publications and contributions to key dermatology textbooks, Prof. Anandan's work continues to influence clinical practice, research, and medical education across India and abroad, cementing his legacy as an icon of excellence and leadership in the field.

6. BS Foundation - NTT Computer Institute is a premier institution committed to delivering high-quality professional and technical education. With a strong focus on skill development and career readiness, the institute equips students with practical knowledge, confidence, and competencies required to thrive in today's competitive environment. Specializing in Nursery Teacher Training (NTT) and computer education, BS Foundation builds strong academic and practical foundations for learners aspiring to succeed in the education and IT sectors. The institute's thoughtfully structured courses align with modern educational standards and industry needs, ensuring real-world applicability. A team of experienced trainers provides personalized guidance, hands-on learning, and practical exposure in teaching methodologies, classroom management, and essential computer applications. State-of-the-art labs, updated study materials, workshops, and regular assessments further enhance employability and professional growth. Driven by quality education, discipline, and continuous improvement, BS Foundation continues to empower aspiring educators and IT professionals, shaping successful careers and contributing to a brighter, skilled future.

7. Mr. Supriyo Sengupta (Karigori Kobiyal) is the visionary creator of the world's first international adaptation of the iconic Bengali devotional programme "Mahisasuramardini." This unique creation faithfully preserves the original Sanskrit stotras from Sri Sri Chandi and has been carefully developed without altering the spiritual essence of the legendary Mahalaya broadcast. In this international form, Supriyo Sengupta has honestly maintained the consistent flow and movement of Sri Birendra Krishna Bhadra's original Bengali recitation, ensuring that its devotional rhythm, emotion, and sanctity remain intact for global audiences.The historic presentation of this global adaptation premiered at the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Golpark, Kolkata, on 23 September 2025, marking a significant milestone in taking Bengal's sacred devotional heritage to an international platform. The work has been officially recognized by the India Book of Records (2022) and is fully copyright registered, further receiving the prestigious "Pride of India" Award by SAIARD (2022).This heartfelt creation is dedicated to his late mother, Snigdhita Sengupta, whose inspiration and guidance played a pivotal role in shaping this work. Her influence motivated Mr. Sengupta to present Mahisasuramardini in its purest form, without any compromise to the essence of the original Bengali radio broadcast, leaving behind a lasting cultural and spiritual legacy for future generations.

8. Prof. Lala Behari Sukla is a globally acclaimed scientist whose pioneering work in bio-mineral processing and biotechnology has shaped research standards and innovations worldwide. Currently serving as Director of the Biofuels and Bioprocessing Research Center (BBRC) at Siksha 'O' Anusandhan University, Bhubaneswar, he has authored 256 research papers, 10 patents, and five influential books, while mentoring nine Ph.D. scholars. Prof. Sukla has earned consecutive recognition among the Top 2% of Scientists Worldwide (Stanford University, 2020-2023) and numerous prestigious awards, including the R.P. Das Memorial Award, Global Teaching Excellence Award 2021, and Innovative Professor of the Year 2021. A thought leader and member of the editorial board of Scientific Reports (Nature Publishing Group), his work continues to influence sustainable biotechnology, biofuels, and environmental research globally. Prof. Sukla's career stands as a testament to scientific excellence, visionary leadership, and lasting impact on research and society.

9. Manmohan Joshi (MJ Sir) is a visionary educator, legal scholar, and mentor, dedicated to spreading legal awareness and constitutional literacy across India. As the founder of Vidhik Shiksha, he simplifies complex legal concepts, empowering students, aspirants, and the public to understand the law's role in protecting rights, justice, and equality. Expanding his impact, he established the Indian Institute of Legal Research, fostering rigorous study, critical thinking, and research that bridges theory with real-world social challenges. A prolific author, MJ Sir has written 30 books and published 31 research works, making law accessible, practical, and socially relevant. Thousands of students credit him for shaping their academic and personal growth, while his teaching emphasizes morality, social responsibility, and nation-building. Known for his integrity, discipline, and unwavering commitment, MJ Sir exemplifies how education, when guided by purpose and values, can transform individuals and society, leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come.

10. Cambridge Montessori School is a premier educational institution committed to nurturing young minds through a safe, inspiring, and holistic learning environment. Rooted in Montessori principles, the school emphasizes academic excellence alongside social, emotional, and moral development. Through child-centric, activity-based teaching, students are encouraged to explore their potential, foster creativity, and develop confidence. The curriculum seamlessly integrates academics with co-curricular programs in art, music, sports, and culture, supported by modern classrooms and learning resources. With a strong focus on values, discipline, and community engagement, Cambridge Montessori School prepares students to become confident, responsible, and globally aware citizens, upholding high standards in early and primary education.

On the occasion of India's Republic Day, SocialCraft24 Solutions has recognized a select group of distinguished individuals and institutions whose dedication, innovation, and impactful work continue to drive the nation forward. This special recognition highlights their remarkable contributions across education, skill development, social service, and professional excellence. For readers interested in exploring all the inspiring stories and profiles of these changemakers, the full series of features is available online at the Republic Day Spotlight page: https://iconicfames.com/category/republic-day-spotlight/

