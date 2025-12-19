PNN

New Delhi [India], December 19: Many prestigious alumni participated at the Inter Boarding School Alumni Golf Tournament, held on December 12, 2025, at the scenic Jaypee Greens Golf Course, Greater Noida. The much-anticipated tournament, organized by Rajeev Varma of Spotlight, brought together alumni from some of India's most renowned boarding schools for a day of competitive golf and memorable reunions.

Alumni from nine elite institutions--Sherwood College, Nainital; Mayo College, Ajmer; The Lawrence School, Sanawar; Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat; The Scindia School, Gwalior; Bishop Cotton School, Shimla; St. Joseph's College, Nainital; La Martiniere, Lucknow; and Welham Boys' School, Dehradun--participated in the event. With 108 golfers on the course, the tournament stood out as one of the largest and most vibrant alumni sporting gatherings in NCR.

After a closely contested competition, La Martiniere, Lucknow clinched the overall team title, while The Scindia School, Gwalior finished runners-up. Mayo College, Ajmer secured third place, followed by Sherwood College, Nainital in fourth position.

In individual categories, Bharat Thapar of La Martiniere, Lucknow won the Overall Gross title, while Manav Prakash, also from La Martiniere, claimed the Net Winner honour, underlining the school's dominant performance.

The tournament was widely appreciated for its flawless organization, with participants praising the efforts of Rajeev Varma of Spotlight and Dhruvpal Singh of Jaypee for world class course management and hospitality. The day concluded with an elegant evening featuring live music, entertainment, fine dining, and premium beverages, making the event a perfect blend of sport, celebration, and alumni bonding.

