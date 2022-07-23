New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI/GPRC): The festive season might be a little farther, but shopping need not wait any longer! It is time to bring in the joys of happier wardrobes wrapped in the ongoing spellbinding Annual Surya Sarees Sale from House of Surya (HS Group) till July 25.

The foundation of Surya Sarees is the coming together of Indian heritage with contemporary nuances, flair, and theatre of fashion. House of Surya is a generational ethnic fashion glory of the historic streets of Chandni Chowk. It creates, curates, and co-creates bridal, couture, and Pret fashion. They are known for their legacy of the dedicatedly finest craftsmanship, honesty, sincerity, and skill-inspired quality work. House of Surya strives at premium fashion by making the experience undiluted, inclusive, and authentic. At its heart, it strongly believes in handholding Indian traditional styles, depths, threads, art, and craft to global forums and witnessing them shine in the light they deserve.

Also Read | WBSSC Recruitment Scam: Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee Upset Over Not Being Able To Contact CM Mamata Banerjee Since His Arrest by ED.

Their design sensibility reflects upon their open-minded art. It's enlightening how they choose to hold the history intact as they lend it an interpretation of their own. Their fashion aesthetics style up the fusion of classic and classy!

It is that time of the year when the rains have begun to get smitten by pleasant breezes. The change in the weather has become one with the vibrance of a long-awaited celebration of life. The air is spirited, and hearts have gotten filled with love. The most treasurable nuance of this time is that it translates hectic routines into rushed joys of togetherness, parties, and gifts. This rush holds an innate ability to bring a sense of change in many lives, a break from the monotony of Mondays and weekends.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships USA 2022, Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Men's Javelin Throw Final.

The ongoing Surya Sarees Sale offers up to 50 per cent sale, are on everything you're looking for, from lehengas (bridal and non-bridal), ethnically contemporary dresses, suits, to Kurtis. The collection for every section has been kept eclectic across exquisite designs, palpably pastel, and vibrant colours. The best part? You will get the most stunning apparel for every occasion!

They have the most amazing offers flying too! Buy one saree at Rs 995/- and three sarees at only Rs 2495/-. The bridal lehengas under 50k have gotten discounted at 10 per cent off, and the ones above are discounted at 15 per cent off. There's a buy one get one free of Kurtis, trendy, everyday wear, and partywear. The fun doesn't end here! They are also running a buy one suit at rupees 795 and three for rupees 2095.House of Surya has also announced another irresistible offer: it will give gift vouchers of Rs 50000/- each to three lucky brides. The offers are amazingly many, but the days aren't enough. Hence take out your favourite shopping bag and stock it up with outfits for the occasions to come through the course of this year.

Website: www.suryasarees.com

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)