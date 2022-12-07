Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI/SRV): Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) and Subex signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a tenure of 2 years to improve curriculum design and build AI technology-related capabilities. SBUP, a premier management institute, and Subex, an industry leader in the space of Digital Trust, will join hands to make students industry-ready by imparting value-driven training, mentoring and internships in the domain of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The MoU was signed by Asha Subramanian - CHRO, Subex, and DR. S. B. AGASE - Registrar,

Sri Balaji University, Pune, in the presence of senior leadership from the company, academicians as well as faculty and students. As a part of the MoU, students will also receive in-depth training on Subex's revolutionary augmented analytics platform - HyperSense.

Speaking about the new development, Dr Biju Pillai - Sr. Director of IT & Admissions, Dean Faculty of Management, Sri Balaji University, Pune, said, "We are elated to enter into this new-age, future-ready collaboration with Subex, a globally recognized entity in the field of AI, ML and other relevant, emerging technologies. With the help of industry experts, we look forward to training and guiding our students; sharing their knowledge with our faculty, and delivering the next generation of experts."

Looking forward to the collaboration, Asha Subramanian - CHRO, Subex, said, "Our mission is to provide businesses and institutions with industry-ready professionals as one of the leading global suppliers of technology and services. We are delighted to partner with Sri Balaji University, Pune, a reputed name in the field of management education and further strive to guide the future batch of professionals to thrive in the dynamic, ever-changing world of AI and other emerging technologies."

Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) is among the premium private universities in the nation where academic structure and professionalism are taken into consideration. With a remarkable legacy of two decades, the university is expected to grow and expand further and more importantly, play a major role in enhancing the domain.

Subex is a pioneer in the space of Digital Trust, providing solutions for 75% of the world's top 50 telcos. Founded in 1992, the year when the video telephone was launched, we have been part of the evolution of mobile technology. Today, we are consultants to global telecom carriers for operational excellence and business transformation by driving new revenue models, enhancing the customer experience and optimizing the enterprise.

To know more about Sri Balaji University, Pune visit: sbup.edu.in or sbest.sbup.edu.in

