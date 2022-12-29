Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI/SRV): National HRD Network (NHRDN) recently organised the flagship 7th National L&D Summit in collaboration with Sri Balaji University, Pune. The core objective of the event was to provide a platform for leveraging some of the deepest reserves of knowledge and experience in the Learning and Development (L&D) space by various eminent leaders across industries & geographies in an impactful Masterclass mode of deliberation.

Further, the event aimed to bring bureaucrats, corporate leaders, and sector specialists to discuss matters related to the advancement of L&D across organisations. This was a national platform to discuss and debate Human vs Technology in training along with other significant facets like pedagogies, new and innovative learning methods, and channels. Appropriately, the theme for the event this year was "L&D Reinvented: Refresh, Restart & Re-Energize".

Also Read | @mansukhmandviya @AgriGoI Farmers from the States of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Dr Biju G Pillai, Senior Director IT & Admissions, Dean Faculty of Commerce & Management, Sri Balaji University Pune and Aman Rajabali, President - NHRD Pune Chapter gave the welcome address to the audience. The inaugural address by SV Nathan, Partner and Chief Talent Officer at Deloitte and National President of NHRDN, emphasized the importance of new-age L&D modules to further the progress of any organisation. Chief Guest, Mr. Bharat Wakhlu, Founder, and the President of The Wakhlu Advisory, delivered a special address covering the need for outstanding leadership in organisations to flourish and guide them through uncertain times.

The first-panel discussion was based on the theme - "Reinforcing Deep Learning for Sustained Outcome" - which revolved around the importance of how L&D programs need to be aligned with newer, emerging technologies to guarantee sustained learning. Contributing to the discussion, Janani Prakash, Head HR at Quantela Inc.; Sampada Inamdar, Head Talent & Culture Transformation at Tata Motors; Vidita Mungi, Director of Rhythm Winery and Mungi Engineers; and Harish Subramanian, Sr. Manager at RR Donnelly provided valuable industry insights.

Also Read | Hackers Increase Abuse of Google Ads Platform to Target Users Searching for Popular Software Products.

Additionally, as part of the summit, Aruna Nair Pawaskar, Associate Director People Learning Lead at Deloitte presented an exclusive report on the latest trends in L&D.

Further, the second-panel discussion with the theme of "Reinventing L&D in Hybrid Working" focused on how L&D departments across organisations need to adapt to the post-pandemic, new normal of hybrid working and ensure sustained learning. Dhiraj Gosavi, Asia Pacific L&D Consultant at Cargill; Ashutosh Sharma, AVP and Head Org Development, Corporate HR at Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd.; R. S. Prasad, Executive Vice President, HRBP, CITCO; and Arun Nambiar, Head - Talent Management and Development at Hexaware Technologies contributed to the success of the session. Mr. Soham Dadarkar and his team of actors from Soham Dadarkar Academy demonstrated how Drama can be used effectively in Training.

The third and final session at the 7th L&D Summit with the theme of "Revisiting L&D Pedagogies for Future Workforce". The highly informative session included valuable inputs from industry leaders on how learning and development methodologies need to be revised and revamped for maximum effectiveness for the workforce of tomorrow. Distinguished speakers such as Harsh Monga, Director & Head Sales Training at Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.; Tejpal Singh Batra, Founder, SSO Consultants, Karn Bhatia, Senior Practice Consultant Leadership at Tata Management Training Centre laid the foundation with an innovative and effective plan of action for the future.

Dr T. V. Rao, colloquially known as the Father of HRD in India and Founder of NHRDN delivered a special address covering how L&D facilitates in creating leaders, his vision for the road ahead, and insights about his upcoming book. To conclude the event, the valedictory address was delivered by Anand Khot, CHRO at Pharmarack. Towards the culmination of the brilliantly organised 7th L&D Summit, Dr. Ashutosh Misal articulately summed up the proceedings of the day. Aman Rajabali, President, NHRDN Pune delivered the Vote of Thanks.

A special Immersive Lab was created by Tejpal Singh Batra to give the audience a first-hand experience with AR, VR, 3D and its usage in the Training.

Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) is among the premium private universities in the nation where academic structure and professionalism are taken into consideration. With a remarkable legacy of more than two decades, the university is expected to grow and expand further and more importantly, play a major role in enhancing the domain.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)