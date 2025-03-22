NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22: Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's Urology experts share information about the Holmium Laser prostate Surgery that has been highly successful in the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).

The Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's Department of Urology is equipped with the first and only 100 watt Holmium Laser machine available in the entire Kongu Region. The Urology experts have performed Holmium Enucleation of Prostate (HoLEP) for the prostate sizes ranging from 90 gm to 260 gm in one endoscopic surgery with excellent results associated with negligible complications. Normally prostate sizes more than 120 gm require open surgery for complete removal of the prostate. In the hospital one 260 gm, one 160 gm and one 140 gm prostates were successfully operated with HoLEP avoiding open prostate surgery.

Open prostate surgery is associated with increased risk of bleeding, post operative pain, long hospital stay, delay in return to work and normal life, also leaves patients with lower abdominal scar all these problems are avoided with HoLEP. Patients on blood thinners (antiplatlet drugs) for cardiac, neuro and vascular problems are much benefitted with HoLEP as these drugs can be restarted on the very next day. HoLEP is a boon to the patients with BPH who need surgical intervention.

What should one know about Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)?

Prostate is a male accessory gland of size 20 gm located just below the bladder and around the urethra. Prostate gland enlarges in size after the age of 40 years. Degree of enlargement varies from individual to individual; it is independent of food habits and lifestyle.

What are the symptoms of BPH?

Patients with enlarged prostate may experience one or many of the below symptoms. Symptoms don't have any correlation with size of prostate.

- Slow stream of urine

- Straining to pass urine

- Interrupted urination

- Feeling incomplete emptying of bladder

- Night time frequent urination

- Urge to urinate

- Urge incontinence

- Burning urination

- Blood in the urine

What are the complications a patient may experience with BPH?

Acute Urinary Retention:

* Sudden inability to pass urine or empty the bladder. A catheter needs to be inserted into the bladder to help drain the urine.

Recurrent Urinary Infection:

* Presence of retained urine in the bladder increases the risk of urinary tract infection.

Renal Failure:

* Increased residual urine in the bladder increases the pressure in the bladder, ureter and to the kidneys. Leads to a condition called obstructive uropathy, if not treated on time the patient will end up in renal failure which may be reversible may not be reversible.

Chronic Urinary Retention:

* Patients with BPH symptoms if not addressed early they will gradually accumulate urine in large quantities more than the capacity of the bladder. Eventually the bladder will lose its emptying capacity and will end up in lifelong indwelling urinary catheter. In those patients surgery for the enlarged prostate may not be helpful

Bladder Stones: One or multiple stones may be formed in the stagnant urine

Holmium Laser Enucleation of Prostate (HoLEP):

* HoLEP is a highly advanced endoscopic surgical procedure done for the patients with enlarged prostate who need surgical intervention. Not all the patients with BPH need surgery. About 70% to 80% of the BPH patients do well with medical treatment which is to be continued for life like wearing spectacles for vision. Approximately 20% to 30% of patients with BPH will need surgery.

* HoLEP is a type of laser prostate surgery in which anesthesia is given and the patient stays calm and relaxed. Antibiotics are given to avoid the risk of infection. A surgical instrument called a resectoscope with LASER working element is inserted through the urethra connected to the camera which helps to have magnified vision of the surgical field. High power Holmium Laser is then passed through the working element and used to detach the entire prostate from its outer shell called prostatic capsule.

During detachment of prostate bleeding vessels are simultaneously sealed. Prostatic tissue detached into the bladder. After the laser process a morcellator is used to suck the tissue out of the bladder. Once the tissue is removed, the resectoscope is removed and a urinary catheter inserted into the bladder and then the patient is kept under observation for a couple of hours to a day or two.

What are the advantages of HoLEP?

- No pain

- No cut, no scar

- No bleeding

- No fluid absorption

- No volume overload status

- Quick recovery

- Early return to work

- Early restart of blood thinners (Antiplatlets)

- Entire prostate being removed

- Long term relief

These advanced procedures at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital are performed by Urology Experts who are dedicated to providing personalized care while ensuring the best outcomes.

With state-of-the-art facilities and a team of experienced professionals, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital ensures patients receive the highest quality care in a comfortable and supportive environment. Individuals experiencing symptoms of an enlarged prostate can seek medical attention while making an informed decision about the procedure.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has attained an iconic reputation since its inception in 1975. Situated in the heart of Coimbatore city, this hospital has in many ways became a part of medical history. In fact, it has been an integral part of the healthcare revolution of modern India. Established and run by the SNR Sons Trust, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital treats several lakhs of patients each year.

From providing the most advanced medical procedures to treatments for everyday ailments, they bring relief to patients from all walks of life using state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge surgical and medical techniques to deliver outstanding results.

