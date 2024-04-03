NewsVoir

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 3: SRM University-AP is a research-intensive, multidisciplinary university that has consistently earned recognition for its placement achievements. According to the recent placement statistics of M.Tech. Computer Science Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) for the academic year 2024-2025, students have achieved a job guarantee with a lucrative CTC and a monthly stipend of Rs 45,000. The overall highest package in M.Tech. being 32 LPA and an average package of 10 LPA and above.

The varsity offers specialisations in various fields, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Cyber Security in Computer Science and Engineering; VLSI and the Internet of Things (IoT) in Electronics and Communication Engineering; and Thermal Engineering and Materials & Manufacturing Technology in Mechanical Engineering. The university is now accepting applications for M.Tech. admissions for the academic year 2024-2025. In addition to lucrative placement opportunities, students admitted to the programme will also receive a 100% fee waiver and a monthly stipend of Rs. 6000 (Rs. 72,000/year).

"The varsity's effort to offer a 100% fee waiver comes from its commitment to foster world-class education to all and to transform the face of higher education," said Prof. Siva Sankar Yellampalli, Director - Admissions, SRM University-AP.

For admission the student has to clear an interview. The eligibility criteria for admission into the programme mandates that the candidates must hold a B.E/B.Tech. degree in CSE/IT/SWE, M.Sc. (CSE/IT), or MCA. Alternatively, a B.E/B.Tech. degree in Electronic Engineering branches or Mechanical/Manufacturing/Metallurgy/Production Engineering with a minimum aggregate score of 60% is also accepted. Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria may apply online at applications.srmap.edu.in/m-tech or visit the university website srmap.edu.in.

