Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh announces Admission 2021 for B.Tech in Engineering and Undergraduate degree courses in Basic Sciences, Management and Liberal Arts. To Apply Online, visit www.srmap.edu.in.

Admissions to the popular B. Tech program is only through the common entrance exam, SRMJEEE 2021, which is scheduled to be held in the second week of April 2021 in 127 Indian cities and 5 countries abroad - Dubai, Doha, Muscat, Bahrain and Kuwait. Candidates applying should have secured a minimum aggregate of 60 percent in Maths, Physics, Chemistry. The admissions would be based on SRMJEEE rank list subjected to eligibility criteria.

Last year an overwhelming 1.52 lakhs candidates participated in the exam with aspiration to gain entry into India's premium SRM Group of Universities.

NRI can also appear for SRMJEEE to avail domestic fee with an option to switch over to International Category with applicable fees just in case of not getting the desired course. They also have the option to apply under the International Admission Category without taking SRMJEEE.

SRMAP offers programmes in various disciplines from Engineering, Management, Sciences and Liberal Arts:

*B. Tech - Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Mechanical Engineering

*B.Sc/B. Sc. (Hons.) - Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Chemistry, Economics, Integrative Biology, Physics and Psychology

*B. A./B. A (Hons.) - English, History and Liberal Arts

*BBA (Hons.)

*B. Com/B. Com (Hons.)

Ample opportunities are provided to students to pursue their passion, choosing their Majors, Specialization and Minors across various Schools and Disciplines. Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (IDEA), Semester Abroad Programmes and Research Intern in MIT, Carnegie Mellon, UC Berkeley, Georgia Tech, University of Wisconsin-Madison, NUS and NTU are avenues for students to participate in.

SRM AP Job Placement conjointly with SRM has an enviable track record of 8500+ Job Offers with a top salary of Rs 41.6 LPA, the highest ever by any university. Around 625+ Top-notch companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Accenture, TCS, Cognizant, Wipro, L&T, Nissan, among many others, visit SRM every year to recruit the students with top line salaries. And, Global Placement opens up a new world of opportunities to students.

The university offers an incredible range of scholarship to facilitate studying in the university affordable to all.

For more details, visit the university website today www.srmap.edu.in.

