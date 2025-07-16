HT Syndication

Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 16: "Healthcare is not just about knowledge and skills; it's about compassion, resilience, and ethics," said Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), during the Induction Ceremony held at SRMIST-KTR, Kattankulathur. The event formally welcomed the incoming batch to the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences. Over 1,500 freshers from the College of Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Pharmacy, School of Public Health, and Allied Health Sciences participated in the ceremony.

Dr. Nachiketa Rout, Director of the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities, remarked, "This is not the era of competition, but the era of collaboration. SRMIST stands as a unique institution where students from various disciplines learn together, fostering mutual respect and understanding. Modern healthcare thrives on collaboration among doctors, therapists, pharmacists, and allied professionals. Let us nourish ourselves together, rise together, and embrace this opportunity to grow as compassionate and competent individuals."

Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRMIST, said, "Congratulations and warm wishes as you begin your journey with us. At SRMIST, we take immense pride in offering a diverse and enriching environment. Over 70% of our students come from outside Tamil Nadu, providing you with the opportunity to interact, collaborate, and learn beyond classrooms, across cultures, disciplines, and faculties.

We are among the top 1% of institutions in India, thanks to the collective contributions of our students, faculty, and staff. Here, you are encouraged not only to excel academically but also to innovate, engage in research, and explore entrepreneurship through our dedicated centres.

Remember, healthcare is not just about knowledge and skills; it's about compassion, resilience, and ethics. Build meaningful connections with patients and mentors. Embrace lifelong learning, collaborate without competition, and uphold the highest standards of integrity. These qualities will shape you into not just skilled professionals, but trusted healthcare leaders of tomorrow."

Dr. Nitin M. Nagarkar, Dean & Pro-Vice Chancellor (i/c), Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, said, "Empathetic and responsible to the diverse needs of society, you will play a crucial role in building a healthier India, and indeed, a healthier world. You are stepping into this profession at a time when the world needs resilient, innovative, and ethically grounded healthcare professionals. The path ahead is challenging but rewarding. Healthcare is not just a profession; it is a calling. You will soon be entrusted with human lives, the hopes and fears of families, and the responsibility of delivering care that heals both body and soul. Learn well, work hard, ask questions, and above all, remain humble and grounded. You are here to learn, grow, and become compassionate healthcare professionals. You will be our ambassadors and torchbearers in building a more compassionate and inclusive world."

Dr. B. Rajashekhar, Advisor, Allied Health Sciences, SRM Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, SRMIST, shared, "Allied Health is no longer a lesser-known profession, it is now recognised, regulated, and essential to holistic healthcare. SRMIST has already fulfilled all standards of excellence, from infrastructure and hospital exposure to faculty and research, even before the national council was constituted.

You are fortunate to be part of this vibrant institution, where you will be empowered not just with skills, but with knowledge, ethics, and compassion. Opportunities in healthcare today extend far beyond hospitals, from diagnostics to research, innovation, public health, and entrepreneurship. The future demands professionals with a blend of science, skill, and empathy. SRMIST equips you, empowers you, and elevates you. Wear your SRM identity with pride. Your journey may be challenging, but it will shape you into future leaders and changemakers in healthcare."

A special message was shared online by distinguished alumnus Dr. Jayanth Panyam, Dean of the School of Pharmacy, University of Washington, USA, reflecting on his academic journey and enduring connection with SRMIST.

The programme also featured introductions of the deans, associate deans, and senior faculty, marking the beginning of the academic year with enthusiasm and purpose.

SRM Medical College Hospital & Research Centre (SRMMCH&RC)

SRM Medical College Hospital & Research Centre (SRMMCH&RC), under SRMIST-Kattankulathur, is a nationally ranked institution (18th by NIRF 2024) committed to excellence in medical education, research, and patient care. The hospital features 1,500+ beds, 30+ specialty and super-specialty departments, 22+ modular OTs, and NABL-accredited diagnostic facilities. With a daily footfall of 3,000+ outpatients and a strong 1:5 faculty-student ratio, it ensures hands-on clinical exposure, advanced simulation training, and comprehensive academic mentorship.

SRMMCH&RC offers a comprehensive array of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Medicine (MBBS, MD, MS, DM, MCh) and Allied Health Sciences. UG courses include B.ASLP, B.Optom, and B.Sc. programs in fields such as Emergency Care, Cardiac Care, Clinical Nutrition, Psychology, Imaging, Lab Technology, Neurosciences, OT & Anaesthesia, Physician Assistant, Renal Dialysis, and Respiratory Therapy.

PG offerings include M.Optom, M.Sc. programs across Anaesthesia, Audiology, Nutrition, Psychology, Critical Care, Anatomy, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Physiology, Renal Sciences, Speech Pathology, Child Development, Cardiovascular Sciences, Clinical Research, Imaging, Lab Tech, Neurosciences, Perfusion, Respiratory Therapy, Sports Psychology, Trauma Care, Urology Technology, along with MHA (Hospital Administration) and M.Phil. in Clinical Psychology.

Additional programs include Fellowships in Emergency and Reproductive Medicine, a PG Diploma in Clinical Embryology, and CPCRM in Psychological Counselling in Reproductive Medicine.

Internationally ranked by QS and THE Asia, SRMMCH&RC shapes future-ready healthcare professionals through academic excellence, research, and compassionate care.

More details are available at medical.srmist.edu.in/

ABOUT SRMIST:

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST-KTR) is a multi-disciplinary university recognised with an A++ accreditation by NAAC and classified as a Category I university with 12B status by UGC/MoE. In the 2024 NIRF rankings, SRMIST secured the 12th position nationally and holds a global '4 Star' rating from QS, along with the India-centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating.

Driven by a commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global outlook, SRMIST-KTR has emerged as one of India's most vibrant knowledge ecosystems. With over 500 active labs, ₹270+ crore in external funding, 600+ funded projects, and more than 53,000 research publications, SRMIST is a research-intensive institution.

SRMIST operates six campuses located at Kattankulathur (Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu), Ramapuram and Ramapuram Part (Vadapalani) in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli (in Tamil Nadu), Modi Nagar in NCR New Delhi, Sonepat (in Haryana), Amaravati (in AP), and Gangtok (in Sikkim). More details are available at www.srmist.edu.in.

For more information, please write to:

Devadeep Konwar, Director - Communications

Email: director.communications@srmist.edu.in

