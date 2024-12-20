NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: Shoppers Stop, India's premium fashion, beauty, and gifting omnichannel destination, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking revolution in the beauty world - Glamfluencer 2025 by SSBeauty. India's first-ever beauty reality show is designed to discover India's next Super Beauty Influencer. This pioneering concept marks a transformative moment in both the beauty and entertainment industries, combining passion, education, and storytelling to create an unforgettable platform for aspiring influencers.

This one-of-a-kind IP by SSBeauty promises unmatched drama, thrilling challenges, and transformative training. Contestants from across the country will undergo rigorous training in beauty techniques, content creation and digital trends while participating in challenges that test their creativity, knowledge, and resilience. Covering all aspects of beauty, the show will encompass makeup, skincare, fragrances, and haircare & styling, ensuring that contestants are equipped to inspire across every facet of the beauty industry.

The winner will claim the ultimate opportunity to cement their place as India's next beauty icon, redefining what it means to inspire and influence in the beauty space.

Why Glamfluencer?

* India's First-of-its-Kind: A beauty influencer reality show where talent meets opportunity.

* Exclusive Mentoring: Industry leaders, digital mavens, and beauty experts will guide contestants.

* Big Rewards: More than just a title - it's a launchpad into the dazzling world of beauty and influence.

Commenting on the launch, Biju Kassim, Customer Care Associate and CEO of Beauty, Shoppers Stop said, "At SSBeauty, we believe in empowering individuals to redefine beauty and creativity in the Indian market. The launch of this unique IP aims to give India its very own Super Beauty Influencer. With Glamfluencer, we are not just launching a reality show - we are creating a transformative platform that celebrates talent, fosters innovation, and sets new benchmarks for the beauty industry, while positioning our country globally. This initiative aligns with our vision to inspire, educate, and amplify voices, bringing consumers and brands closer through unforgettable experiences."

Stay tuned as the search for the Super Beauty Influencer unfolds on your favorite OTT channel. Glamfluencer - where beauty meets drama and dreams turn into reality!

Think you've got what it takes? Stay tuned for audition details and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. The glam revolution is here - and it's yours to own.

As a division of Shoppers Stop, SSBeauty is dedicated to empowering every woman to embrace her uniqueness and inspire others. Our ethos of "Inspiring Elegance" defines our innovative approach to beauty retail. Beyond mere shopping, SSBeauty offers a haven of indulgence, it includes dedicated Treatment Rooms, offering indulgent facials and spas, providing customers with a luxurious and rejuvenating experience. Beauty enthusiasts can indulge in the latest nail trends at the Nail Bar, featuring a wide range of nail care and styling options.

At SSBeauty, luxury meets diversity with an impressive lineup of global powerhouses including Dior, NARS, Armani Beauty, Kilian, Laura Mercier, Givenchy, Clarins, Lancome, Kiehl's, Shiseido, Jo Malone, and Tom Ford, alongside Indian favourites like Forest Essentials, Kay Beauty, Colorbar, and Kama Ayurveda. From makeup to skincare, fragrances, and grooming for men, SSBeauty curates a comprehensive collection to cater to every beauty need and desire.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. is the nation's leading premier retailer of fashion and beauty brands, established in 1991. As of September 30, 2024, Shoppers Stop is spread across 112 department stores in 65 cities, the Company also operates 11 premium home concept stores under the name Home Stop, 87 Specialty Beauty stores of M.A.C, Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SSBeauty, and 20 Airport doors, 50 INTUNE Stores occupying an area of 4.4 M sq. ft.

Shoppers Stop is home to one of the country's longest-running and most coveted loyalty programs 'First Citizen'. The Company's one-of-a-kind shopping assistance service, 'Personal Shopper' is revolutionising the way Indians shop, bringing more value, comfort, and convenience to customer experiences. The brand's diversified Omni channel offers over 800+ recognized and trusted brands across an incomparable range of products that together serve our overarching objective of delivering customer delight.

