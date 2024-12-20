Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing multiple lawsuits and it seems there is no stopping. , Now, a new accusation has taken centre stage with Tony Buzbee, the attorney handling these cases, being sued. A woman, identified as 'Jane Doe,' claims Buzbee infected her with a sexually transmitted infection (STI). According to the lawsuit, Buzbee met the woman online in 2018 and invited her to Houston for a dinner date and show. The situation took a turn for the worse when they had sexual intercourse, and Buzbee allegedly failed to disclose his STI. The woman later experienced discomfort, was diagnosed with an STI, and claims Buzbee manipulated her into keeping the diagnosis a secret. Buzbee accuses Jay Z's Roc Nation of smearing his reputation. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Predicted Arrest Due to His ‘Freak Offs’; Rapper Reveals His Notorious Parties ‘Intimidated’ Many People.

Buzbee Accused of Manipulating Woman Into Concealing STI Diagnosis

After returning home, the woman began experiencing discomfort and was later diagnosed with an STI by her doctor. She informed Buzbee, who allegedly apologised, appearing to already know about the infection. Buzbee reportedly asked her to keep the diagnosis confidential and offered free legal advice as compensation. The woman claims that he manipulated her into maintaining silence about the situation, and as a result, she continued her relationship with him. The lawsuit further accuses Buzbee of exploiting the woman’s trust, using his position to avoid consequences for his actions. TMZ reported that this situation unfolded after their meeting in 2018, which had begun as a romantic connection before allegedly escalating into an exploitative encounter. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces New Lawsuit Alleging Drugging and Assault of 13-Year-Old at 2000 Afterparty, Two Unnamed Celebrities Also Involved.

Buzbee Accuses Jay-Z of Smearing His Name

Buzbee has accused Jay-Z’s Roc Nation of trying to discredit him. The entertainment company has also been linked to allegations involving Buzbee’s other clients, including claims that Jay-Z and Diddy raped a woman at a 2012 MTV Awards afterparty. Jay-Z has denied the accusations and responded by criticising Buzbee. He claimed that Buzbee attempted to blackmail his legal team, stating, "My lawyer received a blackmail attempt... from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee... It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion." Buzbee stated, “It now seems that every other day there is another false claim filed, all of which are being ginned up by individuals working on behalf of or in concert with Roc Nation.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2024 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).