Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 9: Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage takes center stage as STAGE OTT proudly presents the Rohidi Music Festival--a grand celebration of the state's vibrant musical traditions. Scheduled for January 12, 2025, this one-of-a-kind event will transform the enchanting sand dunes of Rohidi in the Sheo region of Barmer into a pulsating arena of soulful rhythms and melodies. Timed to coincide with Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary and National Youth Day, the festival promises a day of unforgettable performances and cultural immersion, starting at 2:00 PM.

The festival brings together over 350 Manganiyar artists, revered worldwide for their electrifying performances and their unique ability to preserve Rajasthan's folklore, history, and traditions through music. Known for their appearances on international platforms like Coke Studio, the Manganiyars will captivate audiences with their powerful vocals and intricate rhythms, using traditional instruments such as the khartal and dholak.

The event will feature prominent dignitaries and chief guests, further amplifying its significance. Speaking about the festival's purpose, Vinay Singhal - CEO & Co-Founder, shared, "The Rohidi Music Festival is our tribute to Rajasthan's timeless musical legacy. Through this initiative, we aim to bring the Manganiyars' artistry to a larger audience, while fostering a deeper appreciation for traditional art forms. Visitors can look forward to an immersive cultural experience, complete with mesmerizing performances and the majestic beauty of Barmer's desert landscape."

Beyond music, the Rohidi Music Festival serves as a movement to uplift and empower Rajasthan's border communities. By providing a platform for local talent, creating employment opportunities, and fostering cultural pride, the festival contributes to the social and economic development of the region.

Mark your calendars and join us for an extraordinary journey into the heart of Rajasthan's heritage, hospitality, and artistry. Together, let's celebrate the living history of the Manganiyars and take a step towards preserving our nation's cultural treasures.

Event DetailsDate: January 12, 2025Time: 2:00 PM onwardsVenue: Rohidi, Gadra, Sheo (Barmer District), Rajasthan.

