Mumbai, January 9: POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G are two new smartphones launched today in India. They offer flagship-level performance in the mid-range segment. The POCO X7 series 5G comes with several new features in the camera department along with powerful performance through flagship MediaTek Dimensity processors. Both devices have a unique design compared to the POCO X6 5G and POCO X6 Pro 5G launched last year.

POCO has taken a different approach, offering the entry-level smartphone with a 3D curved display and the Pro variant with a flat display, giving interested customers a choice. The POCO X7 series 5G includes Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, Wet Touch 2.0 feature, etc. During the launch, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar also came and added his funny remarks, spreading excitement among fans. OPPO Reno 13 5G, OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G Launched in India With AI Features: From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New OPPO Reno 13 Series.

POCO X7 5G, POCO X7 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

POCO X7 5G comes with a 1.5K CrystalRes Flow 3D curved AMOLED display with 3,000 nits of maximum brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also includes 1920Hz PWM Dimming, eye care technology, and other features. The company also announced several POCO AI features. POCO X7 5G has IP66, IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. The standard variant features a Sony LYT-600 sensor and a 20MP selfie camera. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor with a 7,04,000 AnTuTu score and a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.

POCO X7 Pro 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra with a claimed 17,04,000 AnTuTu score. It also includes one of India's largest batteries with 6,550mAh and 90W fast-charging support. X7 Pro 5G sports a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor that offers OIS. It comes with a 1.5K CyrstalRes Flow AMOLED display, bringing a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, the device offers features powered by artificial intelligence such as AI writer, AI Interpreter, AI Subtitles, AI Recorder and AI Film. The Pro variant is also integrated with Google's Gemini AI. Google Pixel Update Android 15: From Bug Fixes to Security Patches and Performance Improvements, What’s New in First January 2025 Update for Pixel 6 to Pixel 9 Series Devices.

POCO X7 5G, POCO X7 Pro 5G Price in India

POCO X7 5G comes in India at INR 19,999 for 8GB and 128GB and INR 21,999 for 8GB+256GB variant. On the other hand, the POCO X7 Pro 5G price in India starts at INR 24,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and INR 26,999. The standard model will go on sale on January 17, and the Pro variant's sale will start on January 14, 2025, at 12 PM.

