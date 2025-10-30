VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited (SIFL),a leading integrated refrigerant and industrial gas company, announced the successful completion of the Bhoomi Pooja ceremony for its upcoming 10,000 MT R-32 manufacturing facility in Bhilwara, Rajasthan on Sunday, 19th October 2025.

This milestone marks the formal commencement of groundwork for the project. All key contracting and technology transfer arrangements have been finalized and construction work at the site will begin from 1st November 2025.

About Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited

Incorporated in 1992, Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited stands as a specialized leader in the refrigerants and industrial gases sector. With over three decades of experience, the company has established itself as a key player in processing, blending, and distributing gases across diverse industries including air conditioning, refrigeration, fire-fighting, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and glass production.

The company operates four strategic manufacturing facilities located in Khalapur, Ghiloth, Manesar, and Panvel, specializing in the debulking, blending, and processing of gases. SIFL's unique positioning lies in its focus on gas blending, differentiating it from competitors who primarily manufacture base molecules.

The company serves a wide range of industries by providing tailored gas solutions, including Hydrocarbons (HC), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and Hydrofluoroolefins

(HFOs). SIFL has consistently demonstrated a commitment to safety, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

