Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) has organised a two-day Startup Leadership Summit in Srinagar.

This startup summit is aimed at bringing together budding entrepreneurs, industry experts, investors, innovators to discuss and promote startup culture and innovation in the region. Also, it was aimed at creating a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Kashmir region by providing aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary resources, guidance, and mentorship. It will provide a platform to local entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas, network with innovators with prototypes, and learn from experienced mentors. Panel discussions, interactive workshops, pitch sessions, and keynote speeches are also part of the summit. The summit also focused on discussing the challenges and opportunities faced by startups in Kashmir and brainstormed potential solutions to foster a conducive environment for entrepreneurship. It highlighted the importance of government support, access to capital, infrastructure development, skill enhancement, and market access for startups. investments from potential investors and venture capitalists. Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Director of JK Entrepreneur Development Institute Srinagar) said, “We wish for a startups ecosystem for local youth which can give employment opportunities beyond government jobs. This will help young entrepreneurs learn the potential of job creation.”Entrepreneurs have showcased several prototypes and innovations at the summit. Following are some of the comments of young entrepreneurs who participated in the event: Rubeena Tabasum (Entrepreneur) “I am into value addition of flowers. This (summit) is a platform for entrepreneurs and startups so that that they get a space to showcase their products. New startups too will get encouragement from such events. Expertise from across the country came here and are delving into intricacies of startups.” Aatra Manzoor (Entrepreneur) “I am into home-made organically made bakery and this is my initial stage. This summit will boost our startup journey. A beginner also gets to know about schemes available for the startups and learnings from this kind of event and helps them in their endeavour.”

She has a masters degree in commerce, diploma in nutrition and health education, and a bakery course Sajad Ahmad (Entrepreneur)

“It’s a good initiative by the government and is helpful for new entrepreneurs…This will help entrepreneurs to know about already available schemes and stitch them with their products.” (ANI)

