Bangkok [Thailand], May 13: InfoComm Asia, the premier B2B tradeshow for Professional Audiovisual (Pro AV) and IT professionals and technology end users, announced that visitor registration is now open for its 2025 edition. The event will be held from 23-25 July 2025 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok. This year, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will take center stage, permeating the show floor exhibits, educational Summit sessions, offering attendees an exciting peek into the future of AV, IT and AI integration. Asia's definitive B2B tradeshow for Professional Audio Visual and Integrated Experience returns to Bangkok, offering a strategic platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and business growth in a dynamic geopolitical landscape, with a significant focus on Artificial Intelligence show-wide.

The fifth edition of InfoComm Asia will feature an impressive lineup of 180 global brands, with 40 exhibitors making their debut. Significantly, 75% of these first-time exhibitors hail from China. This underscores a robust wave of Chinese innovation targeting the broader Asian market. Visitors can look forward to experiencing an even broader spectrum of cutting-edge technologies, a more diverse range of solutions and a unique opportunity to connect with these dynamic companies right here at InfoComm Asia.

What's New and Exciting in 2025 - With AI at the Core?

Visitors at InfoComm Asia 2025 will witness AI's profound impact on Pro AV technology across an expansive three-hall showcase at QSNCC. The deep dive into AI will be evident at the concurrently held 2025 InfoComm Asia Summit.

Illustrating this AI focus, the lineup will feature thought-provoking discussions such as:

* The kick-off overview, "Visions of 2030: Reimagining the Future of Business and Technology," setting the stage for future advancements.

* "AI-Powered Employee Experience - What Matters in 2025 and Beyond," which will delve into how AI is reshaping workplace interactions.

* "Blending Innovation with Emotion: How Human-Centric AI is Changing Customer Engagement and Operation Efficiency," examines AI's role in enhancing customer relations and operational effectiveness.

The Summit will further dissect AI's role and impact in specialized areas such as education, broadcast and live event through sessions will specifically address AI's application in vertical markets like education, broadcast, and live events, with practical insights in talks like "AV & Virtual Production: Unlocking New Creative Horizons" and "AI Audio Mixing: Using it to Gain Advantage." These are just a few examples of how the Summit will serve as a central hub for understanding and leveraging AI in the Pro AV domain.

New for 2025, InfoComm Asia introduces the AI Tech Application Pitching sessions, a dynamic opportunity for attendees to get direct insight from innovators on how their AI-driven applications are set to tackle industry challenges and shape future market trends.

This focus on tangible AI innovation extends broadly across the InfoComm Asia 2025 show floor. Here, visitors will discover a wide array of market-ready, AI-powered solutions from exhibitors, including:

* AI-led IP-based video wall control for control rooms by AVCIT* Video cameras with AI voice tracking and AI gesture recognition for contactless control by AVER* 4K Ultra HD camera with AI Intelligent humanoid tracking by KATO* AI-driven computing solutions by SHUTTLE* Camera with AI-based voice tracking technology by LUMENS

Alongside these solutions, visitors can also explore the latest in digital signage, to AI-driven content management systems, smart classroom solutions, ultra-high resolution projection mapping, interactive immersive experiences and more.

Beyond the Tech: Connecting the Industry in a Dynamic World

While the innovative solutions on display are a core attraction, InfoComm Asia 2025 underscores the irreplaceable value of in-person interaction. In a global environment often marked by geopolitical shifts, the opportunity to connect face-to-face, engage in spontaneous discussions, and build trusted professional relationships is more critical than ever. The three-day show serves as a vital hub for the Pro AV community across Asia to not only source for the latest solutions but also to forge meaningful connections, share direct insights, and truly feel the pulse of a dynamic industry in a way that virtual settings cannot replicate.

"InfoComm Asia offers indispensable long-term value, particularly for our AV channel professionals," says June Ko, Executive Director of InfoComm Asia. "Our show is a prime opportunity to build and nurture the vital human connections that are truly the bedrock of sustained business health. We encourage AV channel professionals and business decision-makers alike to fully leverage this platform to establish new industry contacts, solidify relationships with existing partners, and connect with new peers and potential collaborators. Fostering deep networks and exploring the diverse opportunities available at InfoComm Asia is always a powerful strategic investment in future growth and resilience."

InfoComm Asia's Engaging Special Events for Networking, Learning & Insight

To further enrich the visitor experience, InfoComm Asia 2025 is offering a series of engaging special events, prominently featuring its signature off-site Tech Tours. These curated excursions provide attendees with exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to see the latest Pro AV technology in remarkable real-world applications. Highlights include a visit to an advanced virtual production studio designed for the dynamic needs of broadcast, media, and entertainment, and an immersive tour of a premier Bangkok nightclub, showcasing how sophisticated visual displays, advanced audio systems, and integrated lighting design converge to create captivating entertainment experiences.

Complementing these excursions, the show floor itself will be a hub for interaction with additional special events. Visitors are welcome to join dedicated networking receptions, an insightful 'Lunch & Learn: AI in AV Workshop,' and the collaborative 'Regional AV Roundtable & Mixer,' among others - all curated to provide dynamic opportunities for industry professionals to connect with peers, leaders, and new collaborators. Interested attendees can RSVP for these special events when registering for their InfoComm Asia 2025 show badge via the official website. Some events may be chargeable, and slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so early booking is highly recommended.

Visitor Registration for InfoComm Asia 2025 is Now Open

For full information including details on exhibitors, products and solutions, summit, registration and last remaining booth space and sponsorship opportunities, visit website here.

About InfoCommAsia

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd. extends its influence through three marquee shows: InfoComm Asia; InfoComm China, Beijing; and InfoComm India. Each show features an exhibition that showcases the world's most cutting-edge and in-demand professional audiovisual and integrated experience technology solutions and a summit that presents learning opportunities. The shows bring together professional audiovisual industry players and top-level decision-makers from across different markets to tap into the vast potential presented by pro AV solutions.

For more information, visit:infocomm-asia.com | infocomm-china.com | infocomm-india.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

GlobalAngie Eng, Marketing DirectorInfoCommAsia Pte Ltdangieeng@infocommasia.com

ThailandKanokwan Sukchaisrikanokwan.infocommasia@expointer.net

