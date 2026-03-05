PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: IMR Group ("IMR"), a leading international metals and mining conglomerate, today announced a strategic investment of INR 300 Crores in Steel Exchange India Limited ("SEIL") through subscription to share warrants. The investment will be made through IMR's Indian entities -- India Coke and Power Private Limited ("ICPPL") and IMR Steel Private Limited ("ISPL"). This capital infusion will strengthen SEIL's operations, optimize its debt structure, and position the company for accelerated growth -- marking a significant milestone in IMR's forward integration strategy and its expansion across India's high-growth steel sector.

Strategic Impact

IMR Group, headquartered in Switzerland with operations in over 17 countries, operates a fully integrated metals platform spanning global mineral trading, mining, and downstream steel production. Through this investment, IMR will leverage its global sourcing capabilities for critical raw materials -- including metallurgical coke, coking coal, non-coking coal, and ferrous scrap -- to enhance SEIL's operational efficiency, supply chain security, and competitiveness. The partnership positions SEIL to capitalize on India's rapidly expanding steel demand, while reinforcing IMR's long-term commitment to the Indian steel ecosystem.

Mr. Anirudh Misra, Group CEO and Chairman, IMR, said "This strategic investment in SEIL marks a decisive step in IMR's forward integration journey. India is central to our growth strategy, and we are highly bullish on the long-term prospects of the Indian steel industry. By combining IMR's global sourcing strength with SEIL's manufacturing platform, we see a powerful opportunity to accelerate growth, optimize operations, and create substantial value for all stakeholders."

Mr. Bandi Suresh Kumar, Joint Managing Director, SEIL, said "We are proud and privileged to welcome IMR Group as a strategic Investor. Our long-standing relationship is now strengthened with this investment. As a port-based integrated steel plant, SEIL is strategically positioned to leverage India's booming steel demand. With IMR's global scale and expertise, we are confident of driving strong growth and delivering enhanced value to our customers and stakeholders."

