Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Swedish steelmaker SSAB has successfully taken action against two India-based companies found dealing in counterfeit Hardox® steel plates. These unauthorised products, bearing the Hardox® trademark and SSAB logo, included falsified product mill certificates and exhibited severe product quality issues, making them incomparable to genuine Hardox® wear plate. Nonetheless, they were misrepresented as genuine Hardox® wear plate.

Following an investigation and a lawsuit, Naresh Steel & Engineering Co. and Parmar Steel admitted to trademark infringement and passing off, both serious violations of SSAB's intellectual property rights. The companies not only paid exemplary damages but also faced a permanent injunction in the lawsuit, and were directed to cease all use of the infringing marks. Additionally, they issued unconditional public apologies to SSAB and committed to ceasing such activities in the future. In their apologies, Naresh Steel and Parmar Steel acknowledged that "trademark infringement and passing off are gross violations of intellectual property rights of SSAB" and offered "an unconditional apology."

Protecting customers from counterfeit products

Only the Swedish steel manufacturer SSAB produces genuine Hardox® wear plate, and Hardox® wear plate is only available from SSAB and from SSAB-certified suppliers. Each month, SSAB successfully removes hundreds of website links, online marketplace advertisements such as those on Indiamart, and social media pages offering counterfeit products or falsely claiming to stock genuine Hardox® wear plate.

"In the Mumbai area alone, there are a significant number of traders who falsely claim to stock Hardox® steel", says Subodh Shinde, country head of SSAB Steel India. "Our primary goal is to protect end customers from the risks associated with substandard steel, as these can lead to severe operational, financial and safety consequences, and we therefore continue to aggressively enforce our trademark rights and take legal action against any company infringing our intellectual property."

Hardox® wear plate is a premium, high-quality product known for its exceptional hardness and toughness. Its guaranteed properties deliver outstanding performance, making it a market leader in wear resistance--and naturally, not a low-cost option. Therefore, a simple guiding principle is that if a deal seems too good to be true, it likely involves counterfeit steel. Extremely low prices are a red flag that the product is not genuine Hardox® wear plate. SSAB strongly encourages buyers to purchase Hardox® wear plate only from SSAB-certified suppliers, who hold the exclusive rights to distribute its products.

Where to buy genuine Hardox® wear plate and wear parts in India

SSAB maintains its own sales network. To ensure product authenticity, Hardox® wear plate should only be purchased through the following authorised SSAB channels:

* SSAB's own local stocks in India or SSAB's mills: +91 22 6673 0265, email: Subodh.shinde@ssab.com* Kamlesh Metal & Alloy, the sole distributor of SSAB's products in India

Hardox® wear parts should only be purchased through our authorised Hardox® Wearparts Centers in India. An updated list of all authorised centres is available on the Hardox® Wearparts Center website: https://www.hardoxwearparts.com/find-center/

Reporting counterfeit steel

At SSAB, we are committed to ensuring that customers receive only high-quality, genuine Hardox® wear plate they can trust. If you encounter branded steel that you suspect is not genuine Hardox® wear plate, we urge you to contact your local SSAB sales team immediately.

The risks of buying from unauthorized sources

Buying from unauthorised sources may result in:

* Operational setbacks - Counterfeit steel often has lower quality and therefore lower durability, leading to frequent repairs, replacements and increased maintenance costs.* Health and safety risks - Inferior materials may compromise structural integrity, increasing the risk of failures and accidents.* Legal repercussions - The use of counterfeit steel could lead to litigation, fines or other regulatory consequences.* Environmental impact - Counterfeit production methods often neglect sustainability standards, leading to increased contamination and waste.

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company that builds a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world through value added steel products and services. Working with our partners, SSAB has developed SSAB Fossil-free™ steel and plans to reinvent the value chain from the mine to the end customer, largely eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from our own operations. SSAB Zero™, a largely carbon emission-free steel based on recycled steel, further strengthens SSAB's leadership position and our comprehensive, sustainable offering independent of the raw material. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. Join us on our journey! www.ssab.com, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

