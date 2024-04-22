VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22: STEER World, a global leader in engineering innovation, specializing in materials transformation, today announced that it will participate in the 2024 KPLEX at BIEC in Bengaluru from April 26th to 29th 2024.

STEER World will showcase path-breaking, first-of-its-kind industrial recycling with 100% value recovery, capable of transforming the way industries approach waste, turning a perennial problem into a portfolio of opportunities. By empowering businesses to reprocess their waste on-site into valuable materials, the technology will set a new benchmark for sustainability, efficiency, and circular economy principles worldwide.

We will be exhibiting our technologies in 3 different locations at KPLEX. We cordially invite everyone interested in recycling of plastics to visit our Booth A19, Geodesic Dome and Recycling Pavilion to learn more about our company's history and the advantages of our technology and products.

"We are excited to participate in this event and showcase our breakthrough innovation in plastic recycling in alignment with the current global momentum towards sustainability and the circular economy, " said Dr. Babu Padmanabhan, Founder & Chief Knowledge Officer at STEER World. "At STEER World, our endeavour is to show the world what's possible and transition from a linear economy, where waste plastics end up in the environment, landfills or incinerators, to a truly circular economy where waste is infinitely recycled and reused."

About STEER World:

Founded in 1993 by Dr. Babu Padmanabhan, STEER World, is committed to the design, creation and implementation of advanced materials platform technology that effectively transforms and functionalizes materials in the field of pharmaceuticals, plastics, food & nutraceuticals, biomaterials and biorefining. Operating 5 global offices, 10 satellite offices, 4 Application Development Centres and supported by a talented workforce of over 500 engineers, scientists and technicians, the STEER World serves over 50 countries across the globe. STEER World is driven by innovation and holds 90+ granted patents. With a vision to steer a new world, the Group remains focused on the development of advanced platform technologies and processes to improve the quality of life and change the way people live, eat, and stay healthy.

For More Information:

Amit Jain, +919886062866, amit@myobrandpartners.com

