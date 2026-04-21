Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Monday accused the BJP-led govrenment of politicising the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill and said that any move to expand the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 should be discussed thoroughly for its implications.

Addressing media persons and later speaking to ANI in Shimla, Negi also took potshots at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, saying her statements on constitutional matters "do not make sense" and reflect a lack of understanding of India's constitutional history.

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On the ongoing Chester Hill- land related controversy in Solan district, he said action would be taken in any benami land deals. He said there were "clear procedural concerns". "A case was initiated...if there are lapses in procedure, including those related to legal processes, action would be taken as per the findings ," he said.

"As per law, the competent authority must proceed. Inquiry should be conducted strictly in accordance with legal provisions by the appropriate officals," he said, adding that further action would depend on the outcome of the ongoing probe.

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Negi indicated that estimated 150 bighas of land in Solan was under scrutiny. "There are no exact figures, but the primary investigation reports indicate substantial land holdings being transacted under doubtful circumstances. This raises suspicion of violations under benami property laws with violation of section 118 of the HP land and Tenancy Act and such irregularities will be dealt with strictly," he said.

On the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, Negi said that the quota bill was passed in 2023 and its notification was "delayed deliberately". "If there was genuine intent to empower women, it should have been notified immediately. Delaying it and bringing it at a politically convenient time raises serious questions," he said.

He also expressed concern over the Centre's intentions to raise the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 under the Constitution Amendment Bill related to women's reservation which was defeated in Lok Sabha.

"It will be like running Parliament in multiple shifts, like schools operating in this manner. Some members will speak during the day and others at night. This is not practical and undermines democratic functioning," he remarked.

He cautioned that any unilateral delimitation or expansion without latest consensus among states could trigger regional imbalances. "A consensus formula involving all states is essential," he said.

Negi lauded the move for re-starting Indo -Tibeta Shipki La border trade to start from June 1 and recalled the traditional barter systems between border communities.

He stressed the need to revive such trade routes with proper quarantine infrastructure for livestock. "Earlier, livestock trade was a key economic activity. Due to restrictions and lack of quarantine facilities, it has stopped. If proper testing and regulation are introduced, it can boost local trade and tourism," he said.

Referring to routes from Himachal Pradesh linked to pilgrimage and border connectivity, including for Kailash Mansrovar Yatra, Negi said improved infrastructure and regulated access could significantly benefit Himachal Pradesh as well as neighbouring regions.

Negi said he has been raising this issue and it will be taken up with the Prime Minister.

There has been a demand for Mansarovar Yatra using the Shipki La border route. Negi said it is nearly 100 km route to reach Mansrovar Kailash.

He urged people to ensure balanced development while protecting the environment and institutional integrity.

"This is not a small issue. It concerns the very foundation of the Constitution and must be addressed with seriousness and collective responsibility," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)