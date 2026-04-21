Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 21 (ANI): Road blockades marked the second day of the five-day total shutdown imposed by the Meira Paibi Lup (Women Torch Bearers) across Manipur on Monday, with normal life disrupted in several parts of the state.

The shutdown had been called, demanding that the government arrest the perpetrators involved in the Tronglaobi bomb attack by April 25.

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In many areas along Imphal Mayai Lambi, Heirangoithong and Singjamei, women and youths were seen blocking roads and checking vehicles as part of the protest. Security measures have been heightened, while commuters faced inconvenience due to the restrictions.

The protest follows the April 7 attack in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area of Moirang, where suspected militants allegedly hurled a bomb at a residence of a Meitei family around 1:00 AM, killing two minor siblings, a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, while they were asleep. Their mother was also left injured in the attack.

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Meanwhile, Meira Paibi Lup (Women Torch Bearers) has imposed a five-day (repeat five-day) total shutdown across Manipur, demanding that the government arrest those responsible for the attack by April 25.

Due to the shutdown call, most roads, markets, shops and business establishments remained closed across several areas of the state. Commercial vehicles largely stayed off the roads, though a few private vehicles were seen operating. (ANI)

On Sunday, the Manipur Police issued a stern warning following a spike in violence during recent public demonstrations, alleging that "anti-social elements" are hijacking rallies to launch targeted attacks on security personnel.

The announcement comes amidst heightened tensions in the state, punctuated by a five-day total shutdown called by the Meira Paibi Lup following the tragic deaths of two minor siblings in a recent bomb attack.

Addressing the media, Superintendent of Police Ksh Shivakanta Singh detailed a disturbing shift like recent protests. He noted that while many participate in "Meira rallies" for justice, certain groups are utilising the crowds as cover for illegal activities. (ANI)

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