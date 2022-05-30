New Delhi [India] May 30 (ANI/India PR Distribution): As India found itself in the throes of the pandemic, consumers around the nation came face-to-face with predominantly digital existence. As the rapid transition towards digital spaces became evident during the last two years, the ethics and values around content creation have changed drastically as well.

Gone are the days when the internet was just a place for large brands to solicit customers through any means possible. Today, even the consumer segments that were never exposed to the brave new digital world have gained access to powerful content creation tools. With over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store, StreamKar is an example of one such powerful content creation platform that offers an array of tools for novice and experienced streamers alike.

StreamKar has created a tightly knit virtual community where one can discover talent broadcasters, live stream video content, and get an opportunity to interact with people worldwide - all this from the comfort of home. Primarily catering to the audience from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, StreamKar needed a campaign to spread brand awareness and drive visitors to the platform.

That's when one of India's fastest growing Digital Marketing agency Ethinos came into picture. We conceptualized an affordable yet immaculate digital campaign which recites new brand stories every month. Instead of using actors, we used social media influencers. Instead of promoting the video through brand's social media page, we made influencers do the job on their Instagram page. The campaign connotes that socialising from your living room is as cool as working from home. No need to step out of your comfort zone to socialise, no need to think twice, just #StreamkarBefikar said Benedict Hayes - Executive Managing Director, Ethinos.

The creativity and influencer talent have translated into quality and eyeball grabbing content for the platform. During the Covid-19 Omicron wave, influencers stated how they kill their boredom by live streaming or how one can party even when she is home quarantined. Such quirky videos are at the heart of making this campaign a successful one.

"It is great to see these fun, creative videos that express themes our users can relate to in a humorous and unique way. Influencer marketing is now mainstream, but doing it right is a whole other question entirely. We are very pleased to undertake the current campaign and see how it reaches out to users," said Sharukh Dongarkar, director of Melot Technologies.

commented on the novel promotional tactics that community-focused platforms like theirs can bring forth and the campaign success.

The campaign so far has narrated 8 different influencer stories and has organically resulted in a collective reach of over 3 Million fans on Instagram alone. Engaging 5,00,000+ fans and having been used in promotional campaigns that increased downloads by 10 per cent on month.

Take a look at one of these films here - https://www.instagram.com/tv/CaglBSqq-v6/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

