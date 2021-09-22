Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Streax Professional, the professional range for hair care, colour, and style, specially crafted for salon professionals and technicians, has announced the winners of #StyleProAwards, a competition for hairstylists to demonstrate their creativity and skills and turn their passion into recognition.

Stylists form every corner of the country participated in this online competition. The competition was judged by an international jury comprising industry veterans, such as Yolly ten Koppel, Global Artistic Director of Pivot Point International, Joakim Roose, a global educator and a member of the education team for Intercoiffure Mondial and Nayana Karunaratne, President - Asia Zone -Organization Mondiale Coiffure, Founder President, and Trustee- Sri Lanka Association of Hairdressers & Beauticians and Chairperson- Board of Governors - Institute of Hairdressers & Beauticians who evaluated the stylists for their output, technique, and finish.

The Winners:

Category 1: Ladies Hair Cut & Colour - Commercial: Mr. Devendra Yadav, Techniart Unisex Salon from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

Category 2: Creative Colour: Mr. Mohsin Shaikh, Kayomi Unisex Salon, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Category 3: Commercial Evening Upstyle: Ms. Sanjukta Chakraborty, Mirror Aroma Herbal Beauty Parlour, Kolkata, West Bengal

Category 4: Up-styling Gala: Mrs. Somwati Bhalla, Som Bhalla Makeup Studio, Delhi

Category 5: Gents Hair Cut and Colour: Mr. Shivam Gill, Noble Touch Unisex Salon, New Delhi

The competition comprised of 5 winners per category, where the top 3 winners received cash prize and the 4th & 5th received product hampers. The winners won INR 1.51 lakhs each, while the 1st runner- up took home a cash prize of INR 1 Lakh each

Rochelle Chhabra, Head - Professional Division, Hygienic Research Institute, said, "Streax Professional is committed to inspire and empower hair experts and consumers with innovation, style and glamour. We introduced #StreaxProAwards as an initiative to recognise and reward talent in the hairstyling industry. I congratulate the winners and the participants for their creative brilliance and outstanding work."

The initiative has been appreciated and applauded by the industry experts as it came at the time when the salon fraternity was deeply impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. The competition provided the stylists a platform to work on their craft, demonstrate their talent and win cash prizes.

Joakim Roose, said, "#StyleProAwards is an incredible platform by Streax Professional. We were amazed to see so many wonderful entries and had a tough time choosing the winners."

Yolly ten Koppel, added, "I want to compliment Streax Professional for coming up with this interesting competition that brought together technicians from across the country."

Nayana Karunaratne said, "I congratulate Streax Professional for providing an opportunity to recognise and encourage the industry professionals during the pandemic."

