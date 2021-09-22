Fall 2021 begins on September 23, Thursday. The transition period of the season from summer to winter with a gradual decrease in the temperature is known as the fall.

With the change in temperature, food preferences, energy levels and even your wardrobe change. When it's about the wardrobe, people switch to a serene colour palette. Some designers are opting for a monochromatic look with rich dark and reddish browns while others are preferring classic muted shades like soft greys and frosty pale pinks. We, at Latestly, have brought together five such colours that your wardrobe just can’t miss this fall. Fall Fashion 2021: Angelina Jolie, Kendall Jenner and Other Hollywood Beauties Proving Why Sweater Weather is a Good Weather (View Pics).

Red

Red is a colour of all seasons. Pair it with black, yellow-brown, white or any other colour, it will still remain a style quotient in itself. Carry it confidently with mustard accessories, footwear and a handbag and you are ready to go with a fabulous look.

Green (Emerald or Army)

Change your style game by wearing sexy green boots or sneakers. You can even pair up your green attire with white accessories and footwear and glam the fall look. Even a green floral printed dress or shirt would look amazing with a classy pair of boots.

Nude Brown

This shade looks amazing in every season. The best thing about this nude shade is that it can be paired with any other colour and is completely versatile. Top a nude brown dress with a black denim jacket and boots or you can even try a nude brown jumpsuit with a pair of black or red bellies.

Mustard yellow

Yellow looks amazing during the winters. Yellow skirts, jumpsuits, suits, shirts and dresses, all of them give a bright nice look when worn during the fall. With the transition in the temperatures, yellow gives a calm yet unique look during the fall.

Indigo

Indigo colour is known to promote higher levels of concentration. Both men and women can stand out wearing this colour during fall 2021. Be it jeans, suits, shirts, dresses or skirts, indigo blue is one colour that always attracts attention.

This fall, be the centre of attraction and give a complete colour makeover to your wardrobe!

