Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17: String Fintech HK Ltd (Formerly Known as Kling Fintech HK Ltd) a wholly owned subsidiary of String Metaverse Ltd (BSE: META), has achieved significant performance milestones on the Deribit Derivatives Exchange (Coinbase), underscoring its emergence as one of Asia's fastest-growing high-performance infrastructure firms in the global digital asset ecosystem.

Key Highlights:

High-Performance HFT Infrastructure:

Leveraging next-generation high-frequency trading (HFT) architecture and ultra-low-latency servers, String Metaverse Hong Kong Handled over $920 million USD (approximately ₹8,000 crore INR) in transaction volume between September 15,2025 and October 15, 2025, on Deribit.

VIP Status Achievement:

The firm's trading tier has been upgraded to VIP3, unlocking maximum fee rebates and priority execution access--a recognition reserved for elite institutional traders on the platform.

Future Roadmap:

With continued infrastructure scaling and global exchange integrations, the company aims to achieve VIP6 status within the next six months, targeting over $5 billion USD in monthly trading volume.

Strategic Significance for String Metaverse:

This achievement highlights String Metaverse Ltd's rapid evolution from a blockchain infrastructure company into a global leader in high-performance digital asset transaction infrastructure and programmable finance.

The Hong Kong division serves as the group's liquidity and derivatives hub, connecting to global data centers in NY4, TY4, and LD4 for sub-millisecond execution and real-time risk management.

"This milestone marks a new era of growth for String Metaverse. Our high-performance trading stack and global network are redefining how institutional liquidity operates on decentralized and derivative venues," said Ganesh Meenavalli, Managing Director, String Metaverse Ltd.

As String Metaverse continues expanding its high-performance transactional infrastructure, its consistent performance on platforms such as Deribit reinforces the group's vision of building the Internet's financial operating system--combining speed, scalability, and on-chain transparency to power the next era of global finance.

About String Metaverse Ltd (BSE: META):

String Metaverse Ltd is India's first publicly listed Web3 infrastructure and programmable finance company, building the backbone for real-time blockchain transactions, decentralized finance (DeFi), and Web3 gaming ecosystems.

Headquartered across Hong Kong, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, and Toronto, the company operates in key areas including high-frequency trading (HFT), DeFi yield strategies, tokenized assets, and global Web3 infrastructure solutions.

Ticker: META (BSE)

Website: www.stringmetaverse.com

Email: media@stringmetaverse.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future business plans, financial projections, and operational goals of String Metaverse Ltd and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and estimates that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Such risks include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in digital asset markets, regulatory developments, technological changes, exchange performance, and macroeconomic factors. String Metaverse Ltd undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

