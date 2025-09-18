(R to L) Ram Rangarajan, VP, Stryker Global Technology Center, and John Collings, President, APAC, at the opening of Stryker's R&D facility in Bangalore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 18: Stryker (NYSE: SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, announced the expansion of its R&D presence in India with the opening of a new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Building on its existing 220,000 square-foot R&D campus in Gurgaon, the new 140,000 square-foot facility further strengthens Stryker's footprint in the country.

The new state-of-the-art facility brings together cross-functional teams and industry-leading lab infrastructure, uniquely blending next-generation capabilities in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), digital innovation and product security.

Complementing this innovation hub, a medical experience center will deepen collaboration with healthcare professionals by showcasing solutions that help save lives and improve patient care, including ICU beds, stretchers, ambulance cots, and hospital and public-access AEDs (automated external defibrillators).

"We're growing with purpose - expanding our capabilities to innovate, collaborate and deliver solutions that address the needs of our customers and patients worldwide," said Ram Rangarajan, Vice President, Stryker Global Technology Center. "The advanced labs will allow us to work closely with healthcare professionals, unlock valuable insights, and accelerate innovation. With a strong focus on Digital and AI technologies, our new, state-of-the-art facility is designed to attract top talent, foster excellence, and drive sustained growth - all while remaining true to our mission of making healthcare better. "

The launch of the new facility in Bangalore builds on Stryker's existing presence and reflects its continued commitment towards India's dynamic ecosystem of research excellence, medical technology innovation and deep talent expertise.

