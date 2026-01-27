The admirers of Hrithik Roshan were left concerned after the War actor was recently seen walking on crutches at filmmaker Goldie Behl’s birthday party. Now, Hrithik decided to share the whole story on social media, revealing that his left knee suddenly decided to "take two days off from the rest of me yesterday." Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil 2’ Confirmed? Director Sanjay Gupta Promises ‘Deadlier’ Sequel in Now-Deleted X Comment.

Introducing the users to his "normal", he disclosed that his "Each body part comes with its own ON/OFF button." "My left leg uses this feature as a birthright. So does the left shoulder and right ankle. Just goes OFF. It’s a mood. This simple product feature has showered me with experiences not available to most humans. I find myself smugly walking around with a head full of neurons specialised in sudden hopelessness. A proud owner of a unique synapse system that has attained virtuoso levels in creating downward spirals of dark tunnels with warp-speed sinking abilities leading into many kinds of abyss. All of this confers upon me mental pathways unique to the rest of the species, (sic)" he added.

Hrithik added that his most presentable feature is his sense of humour. "some days my tongue refuses to say the word “DINNER”. Narrating a hilarious incident from his recent shoot diaries, the 'Guzaarish' actor added, "Now imagine I am on a film set of a serious courtroom where my dialogue is “Would you like to come home for Dinner?” but my tongue has OFF’ed dinner, and so I end up ingeniously and decidedly and repeatedly inviting him over for "LUNCH" instead. Since lunch is still thankfully ON."

Hrithik shared that after multiple tries, the director finally gave up and decided to move on, perhaps attributing the situation to strange providence. Sharing his internal turmoil through this very serious business, he went on to write, "First a sudden surprise at saying the wrong word, Then hands thrown up at repeating the same mistake AGAIN, A deep frown between takes to demonstrate mock self-investigation into this grave situation (Joey style), An audacious flick of the nose (Salman style), Vir Das Shares Playful Post With Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan Ahead of ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ Release (View Post).

And finally, the spouting of a genuine uncontrollable laughter at this private conspiracy with myself, disguised as 'trying to hide embarrassment' for the benefit of the now slightly concerned audience around me".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Hrithik Roshan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2026 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).