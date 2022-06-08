Gurugram (Haryana)/New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Stryker, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, announced today the opening of its new research and development facility, Stryker's Global Technology Centre (SGTC), at the International Tech Park, Gurgaon. The 150,000-square-foot facility will help accelerate innovation in India and globally, and further support the company's mission to make healthcare better.

Andy Pierce, Group President, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, Stryker, said, "Innovation is in Stryker's DNA. SGTC strengthens our ability to innovate and develop new products and solutions that help improve and save lives around the world. We are proud that Stryker positively impacts more than 100 million patients' lives each year and the demand for our offerings is growing."

With an intense customer focus, the center is designed to connect with healthcare professionals and develop new technologies to meet their needs. Customers can access a range of Stryker's products and learn more about the engineering behind the company's life-changing technologies and innovations.

Ram Rangarajan, Vice President, R&D, SGTC, Stryker, said, "Together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We work to develop products and solutions that serve the unique needs of the market and our customers across the globe. We are excited about the strength of our current team and the diverse talents our new center will attract, which will drive innovation that benefits our customers and patients, not only in the region but worldwide. The new center gives us room to grow and impact more people."

Stryker established its first R&D facility in India more than 15 years ago to provide engineering support to R&D functions in domestic and other emerging markets. Today the center has over 1,000 employees and is one of the company's leading strategic innovation hubs. The new SGTC facility furthers Stryker's commitment to India and recognizes its robust ecosystem of world-class research, medical technology innovation capability and talent expertise landscape.

