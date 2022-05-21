Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI/PNN): Summer vacations are fun and exotic. But they get better when you have a trendy wardrobe that perfectly suits your travel plans or beach getaways. Powerlook has come to your rescue and launched a stylish beach and travel wear summer collection for men.

Summer will weave magic into your lives as Powerlook launches its spring collection consisting of stylish beach and travel wear. Amidst weather that makes you happy, a new men's collection of bandana prints, scarf prints, and abstract prints will make your summers lovely and meaningful.

Raghav Pawar, Co-founder of Powerlook said "Powerlook has added an exclusive new collection to elevate your summer style like never before. Every piece in the collection is inspired by international trends but made in India to make sure that the customers can get them at affordable prices. The collection gives flight to our vision of introducing the youth to the best styles without compromising quality and comfort. We have introduced sporty designs in shorts made with premium comfy fabric. They are perfect for road trips or lounging by the pool. These shorts feature a combo of premium quality and modern design, making them durable and stylish."

Raghav added, "Beachwear isn't complete without printed shirts. Our trendsetting bandana prints, scarf prints, abstract prints, and striped shirts give the best vibes to your walks on the glowing beach sand. If you are looking to add some sophistication to your casual wear or want something cool on holiday, an abstract shirt will fit nicely. We are pioneering the incorporation of the oversized trend in shirts in the collection. We use premium rayon fabric to ensure that the shirts don't compromise on comfort at any part of the day. For your love of travel and style, we have added new trendy designs in our co-ords collection. It features dreamy floral prints and trending Tie-Dye patterns. The soft fabric and construction of these co-ords make them lightweight, airy, and comfortable. These t-shirts with unique patterns, prints, and designs can be best paired with jeans, chinos, or shorts. All the trendsetting styles in this exclusive new collection ensure that you get your most stylish travel and beach wardrobe this year."

For more trendy and latest menswear collection kindly visit: www.powerlook.in

